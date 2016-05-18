3 Avocado Recipe Ideas for When You're Tired of Toast

The last couple of years were all about avocado toast. What an innovation! we exclaimed. We could eat this three meals a day! And we did, and it was delicious. But, as you may have experienced, the novelty dissipates after a while.

To offset any toast-itis, we’re whipping up the three easy, delicious avocado recipes below from Dinner Made Simple: 35 Everyday Ingredients, 350 Easy Recipes ($15; amazon.com), a new cookbook from our friends at Real Simple. Prepare to have your avo-love renewed.

Courtesy

Shrimp and Avocado Nachos

Courtesy

Serves 4

Ingredients

12 oz peeled and deveined medium shrimp

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

Kosher salt

2 tbsp canola oil

6 oz tortilla chips

6 oz cheddar, grated (about 1 ½ cups)

1/4 red onion, sliced

2 avocados, chopped

2 radishes, sliced

Fresh cilantro leaves and sour cream, for serving

Directions

1. Cook the shrimp, cayenne, and 1/2 tsp salt in the oil in a large skillet over high heat, tossing until opaque, 2 to 3 minutes.

2. Layer the tortilla chips, cheddar, and onion on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake at 450°F until the cheese is melted, 4 to 5 minutes. Top with the shrimp, avocados, radishes, cilantro, and sour cream.

RELATED: 5 Ways to Eat Vegan, Even If You’re a Newbie

Avocado Caprese Burgers

Courtesy

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 avocado, mashed

2 tbsp chopped fresh basil

Kosher salt and black pepper

1 1/4 lb ground beef chuck

Canola oil, for the grill

4 slices fresh mozzarella

4 potato buns

Sliced tomato, for serving

Directions

1. Combine the avocado, basil, and 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper.

2. Season the beef with 1/2 tsp each salt and pepper. Form into four 3/4-inch-thick patties.

3. Grill, covered, on an oiled grill rack over medium-high heat until medium rare, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

4. Top with the cheese and grill, covered, until the cheese melts, 30 to 60 seconds. Divide among the buns. Top with sliced tomato and the avocado mixture.

RELATED: 5 Crazy Food Trends You’re About to See All Over Instagram

Tofu and Avocado Rice Bowl

Courtesy

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 cup brown rice

14 oz extra-firm tofu, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/4 cup canola oil

Kosher salt

2 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce

2 tbsp white miso (soybean paste, found in the refrigerated section of the supermarket)

1 15.5-oz can pinto beans, rinsed

1 avocado, sliced

Sliced scallions and sliced red chilies, for serving

Directions

1. Cook the rice according to the package directions.

2. Cook the tofu in 2 tbsp of the oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, tossing occasionally, until golden, 12 to 15 minutes. Season with 1/2 tsp salt.

3. Combine the vinegar, soy sauce, miso, and the remaining 2 tbsp of oil. Drizzle over the tofu, rice, beans, and avocado. Serve topped with scallions and red chilies.