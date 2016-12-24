Homemade Dishes from Newlyweds Anna Camp and Skylar Astin's 1st Holiday Together

Celebrating the holidays is especially sweet when you have a new hubby or wife to add to the mix. Thus is the case for adorable Pitch Perfect co-stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin who, after tying the knot in September, are getting festive together this year for the first time as newlyweds.

To celebrate the family feel of this time of year, the vocally-blessed pair plan to whip up favorite dishes from their respective families.

"The food doesn’t haven’t to be complicated," says Camp on the couple's holiday hosting style. "Focus on simple, home-cooked recipes that you love. Our favorite recipes are fairly easy to make and our friends always love them."

For Astin that means his delicious proscuitto-wrapped, stuffed dates and, for Camp, her family's famous bread pudding is a seasonal must-have.

Anna's Family Favorite Bread Pudding

Ingredients:

Box of doughnuts (at least one day old)

Loaf of challah bread

1 cup of cream

1 cup of milk

1/2 stick of unsalted butter

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3 eggs

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Dash of salt

2 dark chocolate bars (broken)

Splash of chocolate liqueur

Vanilla or praline ice cream

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a sauce pan, stir half a stick of butter, milk, cream and vanilla extract over low heat.

Slowly add three raw eggs, one at a time, stirring without cooking the eggs.

Add a dash of salt.

Fill baking dish with torn pieces of doughnuts and challah bread, add mixture on top of that.

Sprinkle bits of chocolate on top, followed by a dash of cinnamon.

Bake for 35 minutes or until done at 350 degrees.

Sprinkle more cinnamon on top, if desired.

Serve in a bowl, top with a shot of liqueur and add a scoop of praline or vanilla ice cream.

Skylar's Perfect Proscuitto Stuffed Dates

Ingredients:

8-10 medjool dates

8-10 small pieces of manchego cheese (enough to fill date pit)

8-10 thin slices of prosciutto

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Remove pits from the dates.

Stuff each date with a bit of the cheese, then wrap each date carefully in prosciutto.

Put all dates on a foil-covered baking sheet (spray foil lightly with cooking spray to prevent sticking).

Bake for 10-15 minutes or until cheese is melted.