7 Under-$50 Wines for an Unforgettable New Year's Eve Toast

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Dec 15, 2017

Excited about ringing in another year, but don't want to go too crazy dropping hundreds on champagne? After all, you still need to grab a new dress. But don't worry; we've got you covered. You can keep the drinks pouring all night with these under-$50 wines. (It's cool—thank us later.)

Whether you're a fan of Italian sparklers or enjoy your bubbly from the regions of Spain, you and the entire crew can keep the drinks flowing long after that midnight toast thanks to these affordable babies. Go ahead and start ordering your bubbly from our picks below. Oh, and before you go—here's to another great year.

1 of 7 Courtesy

MARQUÉS DE PLATA CAVA

Celebrate the future with a fruity Spanish sparkler that comes in a sleek bottle.

available at Martha Stewart Wine Co. $18 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

ABBAZIA MOSCATO ROSÉ DOLCE

Pop the cork on fruity sparkler that's pleasantly sweet.

available at Wine.com $15 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Ruffino Prosecco

Pour a glass of a bubbly with a platinum glow—like this Italian winner.

available at Drizly $15 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Chandon California WINTER COLLECTION 2017 BY REBECCA MINKOFF

Stay stylish and enjoy a limited-edition bottle of Chandon California designed by Rebecca Minkoff.

available at Chandon $26 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

La Marca Prosecco

Pop open a chilled bottle of this Italian bubbly and get ready for an exciting new year.

available at Wine.com $14 (Originally $17) SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Risata Moscato d'Asti

This fruity and fizzy wine has notes of tangerines and honey. 

available at Wine Chateau $15 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Rosé

Flavors of cherry, raspberry, and strawberry seamlessly combine in this light, crisp champagne. 

available at Wine.com $40 SHOP NOW

