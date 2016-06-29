8 Popsicle Recipes to Help Keep You Cool This Summer

Nothing says "summer" quite like a frozen treat. To help you beat the sweltering temps, we've rounded up our favorite popsicle recipes guaranteed to cool you down. Welcome to our Freeze This series.

One of our favorite summer treats is the popsicle. The frozen sweet-on-a-stick was invented by accident when a young boy named Frank Epperson left a cup filled with soda powder, water, and a stirring stick on his porch. The mixture froze overnight, and Frank found himself with an icy snack. Today, popsicles come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, and flavors, ranging from simple to totally kooky.

Popsicles are a delicious mid-afternoon snack, and the perfect dessert for a summer soirée—you can make them well in advance and they require virtually no cleanup. Below, we’ve collected some of the tastiest and most unique ice pop recipes out there. Have a look below!