8 Popsicle Recipes to Help Keep You Cool This Summer

Nothing says "summer" quite like a frozen treat. To help you beat the sweltering temps, we've rounded up our favorite popsicle recipes guaranteed to cool you down. Welcome to our Freeze This series.

Sydney Mondry
Jun 29, 2016 @ 7:15 am

One of our favorite summer treats is the popsicle. The frozen sweet-on-a-stick was invented by accident when a young boy named Frank Epperson left a cup filled with soda powder, water, and a stirring stick on his porch. The mixture froze overnight, and Frank found himself with an icy snack. Today, popsicles come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, and flavors, ranging from simple to totally kooky. 

Popsicles are a delicious mid-afternoon snack, and the perfect dessert for a summer soirée—you can make them well in advance and they require virtually no cleanup. Below, we’ve collected some of the tastiest and most unique ice pop recipes out there. Have a look below! 

1 of 8 James Ransom/Food52

Endless Summer Matcha Chia Pudding Pops

The Matcha Chia Pudding Pops from Food52 are vegan and loaded with omega-3-rich chia seeds, so they're basically a health food... right? Get the recipe here.

2 of 8 Courtesy of Dessert for Two

Earl Grey Latte Pops

With ingredients like tea, agave nectar, and coconut milk, these Earl Grey Latte Pops from Dessert for Two are perfect for breakfast. (Yes, really.) Get the recipe here.

3 of 8 Courtesy of Broma Bakery

Honey Lavender Popsicles

Treat dinner guests to a unique, fragrant treat in the form of Honey Lavender Popsicles created by Broma Bakery. Bonus: they're only 67 calories each and require just four ingredients! Get the recipe here.

4 of 8 Courtesy of If the Spoon Fits

Key Lime Pie Ice Pops

Tart, refreshing, and deliciously creamy, If the Spoon Fits's Key Lime Pie Pops turn a classic dessert into a portable delight. Get the recipe here.

5 of 8 Courtesy of Holly & Flora

Strawberry and Watermelon Rosé Popsicles

Give your favorite summer beverage any ice twist with these Strawberry and Watermelon Rosé Popsicles from Holly & Flora. A splash of blood orange liqueur lends a bright pop of citrus. Get the recipe here.

6 of 8 Courtesy of The Skinny Fork

Mango Chile Lime Popsicles

The sweet-and-sour Mango Lime Chile Pops created by The Skinny Fork are inspired by a classic Mexican paleta (popsicle) flavor. A bit adventurous for some, but definitely delicious. Get the recipe here.

7 of 8 Courtesy of The View From Great Island

Iced Coffee Popsicles

There's iced coffee, and then there's icy coffee. The easy Iced Coffee Popsicles made by The View from Great Island can be customized, just like your morning cup of jo. Save your leftover brew, add as much cream and sugar as you like, and freeze away. Get the recipe here.

8 of 8 Courtesy of Tutti Dolci

Peaches and Cream Popsicles

Thanks to the use of non-fat vanilla yogurt, these rich Peaches and Cream Popsicles from Tutti Dolce are surprisingly healthy. Get the recipe here.

