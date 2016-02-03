7 Wine & Snack Pairings for Super Bowl Sunday

Getty Images
Sydney Mondry
Feb 03, 2016 @ 10:45 am

We love wine paired with cheese, meat, chocolate, Girl Scout cookies … to be honest, we’ll pair wine with pretty much anything—and Super Bowl Sunday snacks are no exception. While the championship game is typically celebrated with beer or hard cider, we can’t help but wonder which vino would highlight the flaky goodness of pigs in a blanket. Fortunately, Danielle Françoise Fournier, an Advanced Sommelier and a Master Sommelier candidate, offered her expertise on game-day snack and wine pairings, so you can enjoy the surprising yet perfect harmony of cheesy nachos and a light-bodied red. Read below for seven stellar combos!

1 of 7 Courtesy Jo Cooks

Fried Chicken Wings and Dry Champagne

Fournier says, “The effervescence of champagne is a great textural element to play with, pairing well with the crunchy skin of the fried chicken wings.” Get the champagne here and the juicy buttermilk fried chicken recipe here.

2 of 7 Courtesy The Baker Mama

Nachos and Beaujolais Cru Gamay

"Light-bodied, fruity, and fresh with minimal tannins, Gamay is a versatile red,” says Fournier. “Make nachos with virtually any topping—chicken, black beans, cheese, and even a few hot peppers—and serve alongside a chilled Gamay.” Get the wine here and the easy, cheesy nachos recipe here.

3 of 7 Courtesy Valerie's Kitchen

Sausages and Full-bodied Grüner Veltliner

Fournier says, “A crisp white from Austria, Grüner Veltliner has an herbal and peppery edge that is a wonderful counterbalance to rich, salty sausages and charcuterie.” Get the wine here and the smoky bbq sausage recipe here.

4 of 7 Courtesy Baker by Nature

Spicy Chicken Wings and Off-Dry Sparkling Vouvray

“Made from Chenin Blanc, Sparkling Vouvray is a nice alternative to champagne, providing similar richness and depth of flavor at a fraction of the cost,” explains Fournier. “In addition to sparkling wine being a great match for fried food, the slight honeyed sweetness of an off-dry example helps mellow the spiciness of the wings.” Get the wine here and the sweet and spicy chicken wing recipe here.

5 of 7 Courtesy Add a Pinch

Pigs in a Blanket and Dry Rosé

“Bright, juicy rosé is a snappy match for the meatiness of pigs in a blanket or a hot dog (especially one slathered in sweet ketchup!),” says Fournier. Get the wine here and the pretzel (!) pigs in a blanket recipe here.

6 of 7 Marcus Nilsson

Dips and Dry Pétillant Naturel

“A slightly fizzy and bright Pétillant Natural is perfect to cut through rich and creamy dips like Guacomole,” suggests Fournier. Get the wine here and the grilled avocado guacamole dip recipe here.

7 of 7 Courtesy A Beautiful Plate

Pizza and Dolcetto

“An every day wine in its home of Piedmont, Dolcetto is a rustic, earthy red that pairs best with simple, straightforward food like pizza," says Fournier. Get the wine here and the delectable pizza recipe here.

