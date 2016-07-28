Spice Up Your Desk Lunch with These 7 Cute Containers

Eating lunch at a desk is about as exciting as it sounds, but when you're working the 9-5 grind, it can be difficult to slip away for a proper meal. No matter how delicious and fresh you make your salad or caprese panini, anything eaten out of a bland plastic container can taste a little lackluster. Luckily, there's an easy solution for perking up your lunch al desk-o: a brand new set of cute containers. Below, we've rounded up a few of our current favorites—check 'em out!