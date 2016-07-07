3 No-Bake Breakfast Recipes to Keep You Energized All Morning

As any breakfast enthusiast knows, the best way to start the day is with a delicious, power-packed meal like scrambled eggs or oatmeal. But as July temperatures rise, the idea of a hot breakfast becomes less appealing, which leaves few options for scoring that A.M. energy boost. Greek yogurt and protein smoothies are great in moderation, but can become lackluster when eaten every day of the week.

To help you switch it up without switching on the oven, we’ve rounded up a few protein-rich no-bake recipes that will keep you energized all morning. Take a look below.

No-Bake Superfood Granola Bars

Courtesy of Domestic Gothess

These granola bars from Domestic Gothess are chockfull of good-for-you ingredients like chia seeds (rich in omega-3), goji berries (loaded with beta-carotene), and whole raw almonds for protein. Perfect for on-the-go snacking. Get the recipe here.

Apple Sandwiches with Almond Butter and Granola

Courtesy of Garnish with Lemon

This recipe from Garnish with Lemon combines fruit, fiber, and protein into one tasty, portable sandwich. It’s a cinch to make, so no more excuses that you didn’t have time for breakfast! Get the recipe here.

Overnight Cake Batter Protein Oatmeal

Courtesy of Dashing Dish

Satiate your sweet tooth with this epic cake batter oatmeal from Dashing Dish. Despite its decadent appearance, the recipe is surprisingly healthy, using stevia in place of sugar and Greek yogurt for a creamy texture. Get the recipe here.