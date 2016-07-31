3 Hangover-Free Cocktails You Can Sip All Night

This summer’s cocktail trend is perfect for people who hate hangovers (a.k.a. everyone). Over the past few months, we’ve noticed a significant increase in the number of bartenders serving low-alcohol beverages, also referred to as low ABV (alcohol by volume), or sessions. These sippers are typically made with low-proof liquor, which means you can enjoy two or three without fear of a heavy head or upset stomach the next morning. We love the idea of serving these tame tipples at a wedding, where guests can get a bit overzealous with the open bar, or at a daytime soirée.
Read on below for three low-alcohol cocktail recipes from some of our favorite bartenders in N.Y.C.
Take It Easy
“This is a low-proof cocktail that is reminiscent of an Aperol Spritz, only with a little more backbone to it,” says Nick Bennett, the drink’s creator and head bartender at Chelsea's Porchlight.
Ingredients
1 1/2 oz pinot grigio
1 oz Aperol
1 oz Cocchi Americano ($16; wineomart.com)
3 dashes orange bitters ($7; webstaurantstore.com)
Orange twist, for garnish
Directions
Build in a mixing glass and stir briefly to chill. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with an orange twist.
RELATED: 5 Boxed Wines We’ll Be Drinking All Summer Long (Yes, Really)
When Ginger Meets Grapefruit
Created by Jane Elkins of Dream Baby in the East Village.
Ingredients
3/4 oz Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur ($27; wineanthology.com)
3/4 oz Aperol
Schofferhofer grapefruit beer (find a seller near you, or use a grapefruit beer of your choosing)
Slice of grapefruit, for garnish
Directions
Combine Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur and Aperol in a mason jar or tall glass with ice. Top with Schofferhofer grapefruit beer. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit.
RELATED: 3 Ingredients You Need to Make One Amazing Summer Cocktail
Watermelon Shandy
Created by Meaghan Dorman of The Bennett, Dear Irving, and The Raines Law Room, all in N.Y.C.
Ingredients
3 oz fresh watermelon juice
Anderson Valley Briney Melon Gose ($10; wineomart.com)
Directions
Pour watermelon juice into a 12-oz Collins glass. Top with Anderson Valley Briney Melon Gose.