3 Healthy Cocktails to Help You Stick to Your New Year's Resolution

“If you use a vodka such as Deep Eddy's Red Grapefruit, the ombre effect in the drink between the pink vodka and soda water before you stir is absolutely beautiful,” says Antonsen.

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz ruby red vodka ($18; budgetbottle.com)

3 oz Perrier L'Orange ($25/case of 24; jet.com)

½ oz rosemary simple syrup

Fresh rosemary



Rosemary simple syrup

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup water

1 large rosemary sprig

Directions:

1. To make the rosemary simple syrup: In a small saucepan, bring sugar and water to a boil, and stir until sugar completely dissolves. Remove from the heat and add fresh rosemary sprig. Steep the sprig in the sugar mixture for 2 to 3 hours. Strain and store in the fridge.

2. To assemble the cocktail: In a Collins glass with ice, pour vodka down the bottom and top with Perrier L’Orange sparkling water. Add rosemary simple syrup and slide a tall sprig of rosemary down the side of the glass. Stir gently with rosemary before enjoying.