10 Amazing Ways to Elevate the Oreo

Oh, the humble Oreo: its delightfully creamy center with crunchy outer wafers is often enough to satisfy any salivating sweet tooth. But these 10 creations take the 103-year-old sandwich cookie to new levels. Consider the above Cookies-n-Cream Mug Cake, a one-serving dessert from Kirbie's Cravings that comes together in just five minutes. Keep scrolling for nine more elevated (and just as easy) twists on the classic cookie.

Charity Curley Mathews is the founder of Foodlets.com, a site about raising kids who eat—and love—all the fresh and healthy foods, without losing your mind.