10 Amazing Ways to Elevate the Oreo

Charity Curly Mathews
Oct 26, 2015 @ 1:45 pm

Oh, the humble Oreo: its delightfully creamy center with crunchy outer wafers is often enough to satisfy any salivating sweet tooth. But these 10 creations take the 103-year-old sandwich cookie to new levels. Consider the above Cookies-n-Cream Mug Cake, a one-serving dessert from Kirbie's Cravings that comes together in just five minutes. Keep scrolling for nine more elevated (and just as easy) twists on the classic cookie. 

Charity Curley Mathews is the founder of Foodlets.com, a site about raising kids who eat—and love—all the fresh and healthy foods, without losing your mind.

1 of 9 Life, Love and Sugar

Mini Baileys Chocolate Cheesecake Trifles

This suprisingly simple recipe from Life, Love & Sugar uses ingredients you probably have at home right now.

2 of 9 Kevin & Amanda

Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Oreo Pie

It only takes five ingredients to whip up this decadent treat from Kevin & Amanda.

3 of 9 Bakers Royale

Oreo Cookies and Cream No-Bake Cheesecake

Hard to believe this elegant dessert from Bakers Royale doesn't even require an oven.

4 of 9 High Heels & Grills

Oreo Krispie Treats

This delicious concoction from High Heels & Grills is what happens when you use crushed Oreos instead of rice cereal.

5 of 9 The Happier Homemaker

Best Dirt Cake Recipe. Ever.

Have you ever seen a dirt cake look like this one from The Happier Homemaker?

6 of 9 The First Year

Over-The-Top Chocolate Cheesecake Oreo Parfaits

Oreos appear three times in this layered chocolate dessert from The First Year.

7 of 9 Foodlets

Apple Shaped Oreo Cake Pops

Yes, those cake pops from Foodlets.com are filled with Oreos!

8 of 9 The View from Great Island

Cookies & Coconut Cream Popsicles 

Who knew coconut milk freezes so beautifully, especially when there's an Oreo inside? The View from Great Island knew after concocting these Cookies & Coconut Cream Popsicles

9 of 9 Life, Love and Sugar

Chocolate Oreo Cake

It takes 35 Oreos to produced a cake as rich and chocolatey as this one from Life, Love & Sugar.

