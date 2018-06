Whether you are planning a party or just looking to spice up your everyday meals, InStyle brings you the best food and drink recipes. We've got healthy foods to feed your family that are easy and quick as well as specialty drinks and cocktails that will wow your friends. Plus, the latest trends in cooking and baking, new restaurant openings and celebrity food obsessions.

Whether you are planning a party or just looking to spice up your everyday meals, InStyle brings you the best food and drink recipes. We've got healthy foods to feed your family that are easy and quick as well as specialty drinks and cocktails that will wow your friends. Plus, the latest trends in cooking and baking, new restaurant openings and celebrity food obsessions.