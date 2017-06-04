This Ice Cream Scoop is Anything But Ordinary

I love when I can find the best version of something ordinary. This ice cream scoop is proof that you don't need to have anything visually unappealing pop into your line of sight. The weight of the 100% food-safe solid brass also helps you scoop through even the frostiest of frozen delights. Check out SIR|MADAM for the entire collection of chic brass and silver-plated kitchen utensils.

Brass Dessert Scoop available at SIR|MADAM, $85.