These Purifying Water Bottles are Natural Disaster Lifesavers

In light of the devastation felt around the world as a result of the colossal hurricanes that have swept through the globe in just a matter of days, it's more imperative than ever to stock your home with items that can ease the unforgiving desolation caused by natural disasters. With locals in Texas and Florida without power or running water, daily securities that once seemed monotonous—like having access to drinkable water or showering—now become life threatening and dangerous events as a result of flooded water and contamination. Ensure you're taking the imminent steps for emergency preparedness by grabbing one of these water bottles with purifiers that guarantee drinkable water no matter the situation.

VIDEO: Hurricane Irma Aftermath

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Go ahead and stock up for your household and if you find yourself in a disaster zone, hopefully drinking able water will not be a concern.