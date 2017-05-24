10 Coffee Table Books for Every Kind of Dad

May 24, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Father's Day gifting typically starts with planning to give your dad something special and usually ends at the tie shop. While we certainly love a dapper neck accessory, our dads deserve something a bit more thoughtful and a lot more interesting. The solution? A coffee table book that's as compelling as it is visually statement-making.

These books are large and stunning inside and out. And, since they double as a decor piece, dear old dad will think of you every time it catches his eye. Whether he's the ultimate sports fan, spends all of his down time grilling, or values quality and design over everything, there's a book for that.

We've rounded up some of our favorites that every dad will appreciate.

1 of 10 Courtesy

A Portrait of Bowie

For the music-loving dad, this tribute to the late artist features iconic imagery and explores Bowie's amazing work.

2 of 10 Courtesy

The Golden Age of American Football

For the star jock dad who can't miss a single game. This book of stunning photographs will fit right in with the rest of his memorabilia.

3 of 10

The Wes Anderson Collection

Your movie buff dad will love this deep dive into Anderson's filmography, life, and career.

4 of 10 Courtesy

Alternative Movie Posters II: More Film Art from the Underground

For the all around pop culture aficionado, this book of quirky and creative movie cover concepts from emerging artists will give your dad a whole new perspective on some of his favorite films.

5 of 10 Courtesy

Never Built New York

For the history- or design-obsessed, this book about the New York City that could have been shows off the biggest architectual dreams that never were in stunning renderings and stories.

6 of 10 Courtesy

Hennessy: A Toast to the World's Preeminent Spirit

Everyone from the Queen to Nas have sipped the spirit and this gorgeously illustrated guide breaks down the full history of Hennessy with a series of contributions from cultural luminaries. Your dad will pour himself a glass, sit back, and flip through it in excellence.

7 of 10 Courtesy

Where Chefs Eat: A Guide to Chefs' Favorite Restaurants

For the foodie father, this book is the ultimate guide to dining with contributions from 600 world-renowned culinary experts and chefs about where they love to eat.

8 of 10 Courtesy

100 Photographs: The Most Influential Images of All Time

A must-have for any coffee table collection, this book showcases the photos that influenced or commemorated major events througout history, like the first sports photo to ever win the Pulitzer Prize, and flipping through it never gets old.

9 of 10 Courtesy

Gordon Parks: I Am You: Selected Works 1934–1978

Acclaimed photographer Gordon Parks captured everything from the Civil Rights Movement to fashion and the arts over his vast career. This volume shows the scope of his film and vision and will be a conversation starter on any table.

10 of 10 Courtesy

Franklin Barbecue: A Meat-Smoking Manifesto

Equal parts cook book and food porn, this barbeque book will teach your grill-obsessed pops the secrets of the best barbeque and meat-making there is.

