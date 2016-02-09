Toast to Fat Tuesday with These Mardi Gras Cocktails

For those who observe Catholicism, Fat Tuesday is one last chance to indulge in glutinous treats, like sweets and booze, before the start of Lent (a month long fast from the aforementioned vices) on Ash Wednesday. Fat Tuesday also marks the peak celebration of Mardi Gras, so whether or not you’re partaking in Lent, it only makes sense to toast the day with a round (or two, or three) of New Orleans-style cocktails. "The New Orleans culture is so easy to celebrate—the great music, amazing food, and of course, strong cocktails," says Lara Crystal, co-founder of Minibar, an alcohol delivery service. Planning an epic Fat Tuesday party? Try these three delicious beverage recipes created by Crystal.