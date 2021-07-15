The 8 Best Brands for Cute and Comfortable Plus-Size Activewear
The saying "Look good, feel good" holds true in so many circumstances — job interviews, first dates, nights out with your friends, etc. But it's hard to look good and feel good when you're wearing something that doesn't fit right, especially if it's an athleisure style designed to be comfortable. This can hinder a wide range of activities, from working out to lounging around the house. Leggings are meant to feel like a second skin, not like a prison, dammit!
And while many stores advertise offering sizes for every body, it seems their idea of who everybody is is quite skewed. Like, oh, you offer leggings in sizes XS to XL or 0 to 14? So should the rest of the world go bottomless?
Luckily, there are some trusted and beloved stores out there that offer a wider range of sizes for athleisure, leggings, and activewear. They include one celeb-loved spot that seems to gain popularity by the day, the big-box superstores where you can get things delivered in a few days, and some lesser-known brands that have items so cute, you'll have no choice but to remember their names.
Below, check out eight places for plus-size athleisure that'll make you look and feel good for whatever activity you've got planned for the day.
Girlfriend Collective
This celeb favorite is loved by the likes of Kerry Washington and known for its colorful workout sets and sustainable materials. It offers styles designed for running, yoga, and swimming in sizes up to 6XL, plus exercise dresses. (Fair warning: They sell out like hot cakes with every restock). Prices for leggings fall around the $70 marker, and biker shorts go for around $50.
Shop now: $48; girlfriendcollective.com
Old Navy
It's time that the world recognizes Old Navy for what it is: a haven of fashion and affordability. Here, you'll find high-waisted patterned leggings starting at just $25, hoodies for under $30, and sweat shorts for $20. With prices like these, you'll be able to build an entire starter wardrobe for under $200.
Shop now: $25; oldnavy.gap.com
Athleta
Athleta offers athletic wear that somehow looks so sophisticated, you could wear it to work and nobody would blink twice. The selection includes options in sizes up to 3XL — consider the brand's ankle pant for a comfortable and casual look that can pair with a blazer or a sports bra (or both at once if you're going for a Kardashian vibe).
Shop now: from $35; athleta.com
Target
Gen Z's latest fashion favorite, Target, might be better known for its TikTok-approved stuff, but the store's All in Motion line is also worth knowing about. It's filled with plus-size leggings in so many different cuts and colors, the majority of which are under $30. If you're looking for a wear-anywhere pair that comes in vibrant hues, look no further than the Contour Power Waist design. It has a classic cut and comes in bold coral, plum, and sage options.
Shop now: $28; target.com
Amazon
If you need new leggings fast, Amazon is the place to go — you really can't beat two-day shipping. You'll find brands like Adidas and New Balance in a few clicks, plus you can snag other popular styles, like the viral butt-lifting leggings that everyone has been obsessing over this past year. The Seasum style has 4XL options and so many colors to choose from, it's hard to keep track. Plus, they'll highlight, not hide, your curves.
Shop now: from $12; amazon.com
Nordstrom
If you've ever shopped for leggings or tees at Nordstrom, chances are that you've come across the Zella line. The in-house line has bottoms that feel so similar to more expensive Lululemon ones, but they cost just a fraction of the price. What's more, you can usually find these styles on sale for under $40 (they're typically closer to $60).
Shop now: $39 (Originally $59); nordstrom.com
Aerie
While Aerie's size range isn't as robust, the brand does offer something that most retailers don't: long and short options for the majority of styles. There's also an easy-to-read style guide that includes details about the support a given pair of leggings or shorts offers — this will come in handy when you're looking for squat-resistant pants you won't overheat in. Check out the popular cross-waist leggings if you're looking for something that'll give your body a defined hourglass shape.
Shop now: $45; ae.com
BeyondYoga
BeyondYoga's super soft fabric is designed to wick away sweat like a windshield wiper on a rainy day. The soft and stretchy material contours your body as it moves, whether you're going through sun salutations or completing afternoon errands. The site's best-sellers include a racerback crop top that's shaped to lie just above the brand's biker shorts and leggings, unveiling just a smidge of skin. Choose a top and bottom of the same color to create a coordinated ensemble.
Shop now: $68; beyondyoga.com
