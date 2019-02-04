Equinox (Yes, the Gym) Is Opening a Hotel and Naomi Campbell Stars in the Campaign

Image zoom Courtesy

It can be challenging to stay on top of your fitness goals when you're traveling. Equinox is on a mission to solve that problem. Today, the brand dropped its first campaign for Equinox Hotels, a new property that expands the brand's fitness expertise and five-star amenities.

The New York location, opening its doors in June at Hudson Yards, will include a spa, two pools, and an outdoor terrace for guests to take in the NYC skyline. That initial launch will be followed by four more locations opening in Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, and Houston.

Equinox Hotel's first campaign was directed by Nick Knight of SHOWstudio, and stars supermodel Naomi Campbell, seen throughout highlighting the brand's three focuses: movement, nutrition, and regeneration. It was all filmed inside of a mirrored box built to match the size of the Equinox Hotel Studio room.

"When I think of Equinox the brand, and specifically the hotel, I think about pushing human experience and pushing boundaries, testing limits, who better to represent this than Naomi Campbell," Knight says in a statement. "I wanted Naomi to have something to push against. A virtual version of herself and all that makes Naomi, Naomi."

Campbell was excited to be a part of the brand's first hotel campaign, too. "I’ve been a longtime admirer of Equinox and how they have set up their brand as a lifestyle with immense attention to detail," Campbell explains in a statement. "This is something I can certainly identify with and was proud to be a part of. Hotels are an obvious extension of this brand."

