Kourtney Kardashian Gifted Her Friends and Family a $70 Vibrator for Valentine's Day

The Kardashians have quite the history of giving each other sex toys. From Khloé sneaking a vibrator inside a Prada bag for Kim in 2018 to Kourtney including an oral sex simulator in her 2020 Christmas gifts, it seems like the sisters have discovered that the best gifts are ones that keeps on giving (orgasms, that is). So it should come as no surprise that Kourt just gifted her friends and family yet another vibrator in the name of self-love.