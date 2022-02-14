Kourtney Kardashian Gifted Her Friends and Family a $70 Vibrator for Valentine's Day
The Kardashians have quite the history of giving each other sex toys. From Khloé sneaking a vibrator inside a Prada bag for Kim in 2018 to Kourtney including an oral sex simulator in her 2020 Christmas gifts, it seems like the sisters have discovered that the best gifts are ones that keeps on giving (orgasms, that is). So it should come as no surprise that Kourt just gifted her friends and family yet another vibrator in the name of self-love.
The eldest Kardashian put together Poosh gift baskets for Valentine's Day that are packed with self-care goodies, including a popular Clarins anti-aging serum, a pearl thong, CBD sex gummies, temperature-regulating bed sheets, a cozy Skims onesie, and more. But out of all the gifts, it's hard not to deem the Ella Paradis Better Love Tap Dancer vibrator the star of the show.
The clit-stimulating vibrator is sold exclusively at Ella Paradis, and it claims to be the first vibrator to utilize a special kind of technology that "mimics the same human touch a vulva owner would feel during foreplay." It's 100 percent waterproof, has a curved design to fit comfortably in your hand, and has six different speed settings. The vibrator has a battery life of an hour and ten minutes after a full charge time of two hours and 30 minutes.
You can snag it on sale right now for just $70 in white, purple, and turquoise.
The Better Love Tap Dancer is not just Kardashian-approved, but also InStyle-tested; in fact, our shopping writer said it was the "best" clit-stimulating vibrator she has tried. She raved about how the user-friendly and whisper-quiet toy shook her out of her "orgasm rut."
And out of the 32 Ella Paradis shoppers who have written a review for the vibrator, 94 percent of them left it a five-star rating, saying the Better Love Tap Dancer left them "screaming" after "multiple orgasms." A handful of shoppers have also enjoyed using it with their partners; one reviewer said it "enhanced" sex with their husband as well as their own "alone sessions."
If this has you wondering how you can get on Kourtney's gift list, we'd like to know, too. But in the meantime, shop the Better Love Tap Dancer at Ella Paradis while it's on sale for more than $100 off.