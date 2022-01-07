160+ Vibrators Are Marked Down in the Ella Paradis Semi-Annual Sale — and Prices Start at $10
January is rough. The holidays are over, and the only thing to look forward to is an improbable New Year's resolution… if you're still holding strong. But sex toy retailer Ella Paradis is ready to save the day by turning dreary winter into something orgasmic with its semi-annual sale.
Officially live today, the blowout sale is a rare chance to save up to 87 percent on vibrators, dildos, cllit suction toys, lube, and more. That discount extends to more than 770 sexual products from some of our favorite brands, like Womanizer, Lelo, and We-Vibe — and that's just the beginning.
Of course, Ella Paradis' own line of best-selling Better Love products is also part of the action. Its oral sex-mimicking Blowfish Clitoral Stimulator and Butterfly Clitoral Stimulator are both available for less than $30 apiece (they're normally $225), and they have a history of selling out.
Across all brands, sale prices for sex toys start at just $10 with the Satisfyer One Night Stand Suction Vibrator, a single-use toy that's ready for travel. You'll also find safe sex essentials, like condoms, toy cleaner, and satin storage bags, for even less. Basically, this sale has way too many goodies to pass up.
Unfortunately, you only have until January 15 to find your new nightstand knockout (and that's only if it doesn't sell out beforehand). Save precious minutes by shopping our curated selection of the best deals in Ella Paradis Semi-Annual Sale — just don't forget to enter the promo code MEGA.
Better Love Mini Zip Vibrator
Shop now: $27 (Originally $210); ellaparadis.com
More than 200,000 people have already purchased this whisper-quiet toy, and it's not just because of the massive discount. The powerful suction stimulator delivers orgasms in 60 seconds or less, according to some reviewers. Called everything from a "little miracle" to a "game changer," it's bound to add a little heat to the bedroom — and it's 87 percent off.
Womanizer Duo Stimulator and Vibrator
Shop now: $178 (Originally $210); ellaparadis.com
This powerful sex toy looks like it's straight out of Star Trek, and you can expect its dual-pleasure approach to be out of this galaxy. A mashup of a clit suction toy and a G-spot vibrator, the Womanizer Duo makes finding your ideal orgasm easier than ever with 10 settings available at 12 intensities. One reviewer deemed it "worth the investment."
Tenga Iroha Mini Ume
Shop now: $34 (Originally $51); ellaparadis.com
Simplicity reigns with this pocket-sized pleasurer. It has just one button that delivers a consistent string of vibrations, even when it's underwater. Better yet, it runs on just one AAA battery, so you won't have to wait for a recharge to get your groove on.
Satisfyer Layon 1 Purple Pleasure Vibrator
Sometimes, you don't want to spread the love — you want vibrations delivered directly to your clitoris and not the rest of your labia. The rounded tip of this Satisfyer toy sends powerful waves right where you want them at five speeds in 10 patterns. Bonus: It's waterproof and quiet enough not to alert roommates to your private activities.
Better Love Rabbit Lily Vibrator
You're probably well-acquainted with rabbit vibrators due to that episode of Sex and the City. But if your experience is limited to a virtual acquaintance, this Better Love design is ready to make the intro. The best-seller with more than 100 positive reviews is currently less than $30, down from nearly $230.
Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation
Shop now: $60 (Originally $75); ellaparadis.com
Prefer the sensation of suction to vibration? The legendary Satisfyer Pro is ready to perform with air pulse technology that reviewers say delivers a "guaranteed orgasm." Really, shoppers' only complaint is that they "finish too fast." Sounds like a real problem.
Better Love Don't Text Your Ex
Shop now: $20 (Originally $156); ellaparadis.com
Okay, here's one 2022 New Year's resolution we can get behind: Do not text your ex. Instead, grab this heart-shaped vibrator to remind yourself that you deserve better. This little toy will treat you better than they ever could — and will bring you to a finish every time.
