Sex Toys Are Up to 70% Off at This Under-the-Radar Early Black Friday Sale
Every year like clockwork, we rack our brains and scour the internet for the best gifts to buy our friends and family ahead of December. But what about the most important person in your life: yourself? We've been through the ringer over the past two years, so now is not the time to ignore our own desires. And what do we really want to find under the Christmas tree — but might be skeptical to add to our wishlists? Sex toys.
"Santa" probably won't bring you the clit suction toy you've heard women rave about all over TikTok, so why not add it to your cart yourself? There's no better stress relief than masturbaing, so take matters into your own hands, ladies. If you need an extra push, sex toy site Ella Paradis is offering an early Black Friday sale right now, and the deals are too good to pass up. We're talking up to 70 percent off of highly-sought after dildos, bullet vibrators, and clit suction toys from viral brands like Lelo, Better Love, and Womanizer.
No matter what sex toy you're in the market for, Ella Paradis has you covered. If a clitoris stimulator is what really gets you going, there are 53 of those to choose from, but if G-spot vibrators push you over the edge, don't worry: Ella Paradis has 39 of those to get the job done. Plus, over 30 dildos, 34 rabbit vibrators, and 19 bullet vibrators are available to become your new favorite solo play partner.
One of the most popular picks on the site is the Lelo Sona Cruise 2, which Khloé Kardashian so kindly gave her sister Kourtney last year. The clitoral stimulator has shoppers raving about "toe-curling" orgasms — and right now, you can snag it for $59 off. Plus, Better Love's best-selling Blowfish (which mimics a tongue on one end and has a suction feature on the other) is a whopping 70 percent off. So, take advantage of crazy-low prices now and indulge in your next best climax. Shop more best-selling sex toys discounted during the Ella Paradis Early Black Friday sale below.
Shop now: $100 (Originally $159); ellaparadis.com
Shop now: $59 (Originally $198); ellaparadis.com
Shop now: $59 (Originally $200); ellaparadis.com
Shop now: $170 (Originally $300); ellaparadis.com
Shop now: $195 (Originally $341); ellaparadis.com
Shop now: $39 (Originally $129); ellaparadis.com