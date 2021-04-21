This Vibrator Shook Me Out of My Orgasm Drought

This Clit Stimulating Vibrator Shook Me Out of my Orgasm Rut
And you can get one for $76 off right now.
It's no secret that getting off is one of the best ways to relieve stress. Thanks to that post-orgasm feel-good chemical cocktail hit of dopamine and melatonin, the impact a big ol' O can have on your physiological well-being is unmatched. It's science, after all!
That makes the fact that I struggle to get off when stressed — resulting in, you guessed it, more stress — the cruelest catch 22 I've come to know. This is why the Better Love Tap Dancer's ability to break down those walls and shake me out of my orgasm rut (and then some) is something I must proclaim to the internet with PSA-level urgency.
Credit: Courtesy
The Better Love Tap Dancer wasn't my first rodeo within the world of clit-stimulating vibrators, but it is the best I've ever had. While other clitoral-focused toys often use suction or sonic wave technology, this one utilizes Better Love's patented "Tap Pleasure Technology" to mimic the feeling a vulva-owning human would experience during foreplay. You know, just like someone is tap dancing on your clit. Which in theory doesn't sound like a very enjoyable time — but I can assure you it is.
As for its design, the palm-sized toy is as sleek as it is user-friendly. Its body-safe silicone is smooth to the touch, and it's lightweight enough to comfortably position where you need it angled. It has only two buttons: one you press to turn it on and another to scan through six different tapping patterns until you find your sweet spot. While I wouldn't describe its noise level as whisper-quiet, it's still discreet enough to use without the neighbors of your shared wall thinking you're taking on a DIY renovation.
While I've been rolling with it solo so far, it's also fully waterproof, which I would imagine lends itself to even more versatile partnered play. And it's not just me who's found their newest favorite extracurricular activity in the small-but-mighty toy — Ella Paradis shoppers have been singing its praises, too.
"Nothing like it," one shopper said. "No loss of sensation or numbness. I've literally just had a go of this little gem and I genuinely could not recommend enough. I've had my fair share of vibrators and I can honestly say this easily tops them all. I like that you don't get sensitive after using it and even the lowest setting does the job, but boyyyyy the highest."
If there's one thing I've learned, it's that orgasm ruts don't last forever, but it does take the right toy to shake things up. Right now, you can get the clit-stimulating vibe that did it for me while it's on sale for $76 off at Ella Paradis.
Credit: Courtesy
Credit: Courtesy