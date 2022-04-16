This Kourtney Kardashian-Approved Vibrator Is $60 for InStyle Readers Only
We love a good vibe sale, especially if said vibe is Kardashian-approved. Back in February, Kourtney Kardashian thoughtfully put together Valentine's Day gift baskets for her friends and family; in between all the skincare and CBD gummies was this clit-stimulating vibrator — and we scored an exclusive discount code for it just for InStyle readers.
The Better Love Tap Dancer uses a special technology that's meant to mimic the "same human touch" that someone with a vulva would experience during foreplay, according to the brand. The technology is similar to acupuncture or physical therapy methods in that it "stimulates nerves and their endings through tap response." It has six modes, can run for just over an hour after a full charge, and is 100 percent waterproof.
The Better Love Tap Dancer is already 60 percent off right now, but you can snag an additional 15 percent off with the code INSTYLE15 at checkout. That brings your total down to just $60 from the original price of $180. All three colors — white, purple, and blue — are eligible for the discount.
In addition to being Kardashian-approved, the vibe is also InStyle-tested. One of our editors raved that it shook her out of her "orgasm rut," and she even called it the "best" clit-stimulating vibrator she had tried. Shoppers agree that it's good; in reviews, one person enthusiastically said that the Better Love Tap Dancer left them "screaming," while another marveled that it shot their libido "through the roof." Customers like it for couple's play, too — one reviewer even claimed it "enhanced" sex with their husband.
Convinced you need to add the Better Love Tap Dancer to your nightstand? Put it in your cart while you can still shop it with our exclusive discount code — the sale won't last forever.