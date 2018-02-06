These 6 Common Dreams Can Reveal What's Stressing You Out

When I wake up after a wild dream, my first instinct is to take a minute to separate dreamland from reality: My best friend is still alive—phew. My next thought is: What the hell does this dream mean? The topic of dream interpretation is up for debate. Some believe your subconscious trying to tell you something through your dreams, while others argue that dreams have absolutely no real-life meaning. But according to dream expert Delphi Ellis, aka The Dreams Maven, some common dream tropes can clue us into what our minds are fixating on in our waking state too.
VIDEO: How to Kick Stress in 20 Minutes or Less
Keep scrolling to find out why you’re dreaming of these six bizarre scenarios. Disclaimer: Dreams are complicated and can be different for everyone—one size does not always fit all.