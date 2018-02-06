These 6 Common Dreams Can Reveal What's Stressing You Out

Cheating dreams aren't some intuition about your partner is cheating—and they're nothing to feel guilty about if you're the cheating party either. "A lot of women worry that it's premonition in some way," says Ellis. "That it's some sort of inner wisdom trying to guide them." If you've been cheated on in the past, it's possible that you're worried about a new partner might do the same. "Rather than a prediction, it's often more of a fear of it happening again," Ellis says.

But if you've never experienced infidelity before and dream that your partner is cheating on you or vice versa, it might mean that you're searching for problems because your relationship is almost too good to be true. You're looking for some reassurance. "If [you] think this is the love of [your] life, you might think the only thing that would make it go wrong is if the partner cheated," says Ellis. "The brain will interpret that fear by saying, 'How about if I give you a dream about that happening?'"

On the other hand, if your cheating dream involves highly visual sex, it may be less about your relationship and more about the person your dream self is cheating with. According to Ellis, women often dream about cheating on their significant others with their bosses, even if there is absolutely no chemistry there—which is less about attraction than power dynamics. "It usually means she's trying to control something that she probably can't. She's trying to influence the behavior of somebody and in the dream," Ellis suggests.