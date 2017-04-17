Dolce & Gabbana's Bringing Runway Design to Your Kitchen Appliances

Catwalking/Getty
Hana Asbrink
Apr 17, 2017

Get ready for your kitchen countertops to get a major fashion upgrade. Dolce & Gabbana recently announced another collaboration with high-end Italian appliance manufacturer Smeg to produce a range of small kitchen appliances that could easily double as art for your home. 

The news comes on the heels of Salone del Mobile, Milan’s annual furniture and design fair, where we last saw the two brands join forces on a limited-run of hand-painted refrigerators costing upwards of $34,000 each.

The "Sicily Is My Love" collection features everything from toasters, citrus juicers, coffee machines, kettles, blenders, stand mixers, and slow juicers, with a bright aesthetic inspired by the citrus, floral, and coastal motifs of the Southern Italian region and Sicily, home to Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. 

If you didn’t have $34k lying around to splurge on a new fridge last year, you might have better luck with this assortment of relatively smaller ticket items come fall, though exact prices have yet to be divulged.

Mark your calendars this October when the full line rolls out for sale, and start making room (and saving up!) for that horse-drawn carriage-emblazoned espresso machine you never knew you needed. 

Dolce & Gabbana x Smeg Water Kettle

Dolce & Gabbana x Smeg Toaster

Dolce & Gabbana x Smeg Blender

Dolce & Gabbana x Smeg Juicer

Dolce & Gabbana x Smeg Espresso Machine

Dolce & Gabbana x Smeg Mixer

