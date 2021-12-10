9 Ways to Make Doggy Style Sex Significantly More Pleasurable

From adding a simple prop to trying a variation on the position, these moves will make rear entry sexier and comfier.

When it comes to sex positions, some are considered more effortless than others. While "vanilla" missionary is one of those go-to staples for most people, one of the most polarizing is doggy style, a position you might be drawn to or find downright uncomfortable.

The position, which traditionally involves one partner on all fours with the other kneeling and entering the vulva or anus from behind with a penis, fingers, or strap on, is a favorite for those looking for deeper penetration, says Casey Tanner, certified sex therapist and expert for LELO. The angle also massages the G-spot in people with vulvas and the prostate, or the P-spot, for people with penises.

But while the benefits of the position feel amazing to some people, it can be problematic for others who have limited mobility, joint pain, or generally feel strained with prolonged pressure or bodyweight on their knees or wrists, explains Anne Hodder-Shipp, an American College of Sexologists (ACS)-certified sex educator. "Depending on the person and the partner, doggy style can also feel physically uncomfortable because the position sort of shortens the vaginal canal and can make it easier for the penetrating partner to bump up against their partner's cervix, which can be painful for some people," she says.

Thankfully, there are plenty of expert-approved tips and tricks you can employ to make the rear entry position more pleasurable.

1. Use a pillow or sex furniture.

By putting a pillow beneath your knees, you can increase comfort and leverage, says Tanner. Bonus: Kneeling on a pillow will mitigate significant height differences, which can make doggy style a bit more difficult, she adds.

If you want to invest in a piece of sex furniture, Amy Baldwin, sex educator, sex and relationship coach, and co-host of the Shameless Sex Podcast recommends checking out Liberator's Wedge or Ramp, which can make doggy more comfortable for the receiving partner as their hips are propped up while laying forward on their belly without strain. "The Liberator Wedge and Ramp also make things more comfortable for the giver as their partner's bits are now at the same level as that of their own, so they can move and thrust with ease," she explains.

2. Move from your hands to your elbows.

If your wrists — or neck, back, or shoulders — bug you in doggy style, a simple position tweak can make a major difference. "The person on all fours can move from their hands to their elbows," recommends Tanner.

3. Try standing — and getting outside of the bedroom.

Instead of gravitating right to the bed, you might mix it up by using a raised platform like a couch, table, or desk, which makes for an exciting change of pace from traditional doggy, says Tanner.

"Because doggy style takes up less space than missionary, it's also a favorite for sex in small spaces, such as the shower or the backseat of a car," she adds.

4. Make sure foreplay is a focus.

Ahead of attempting a position that involves deep penetration, you'll want to be sure you're super-warmed up. "Doggie style may be best suited as the position you go to after you've already played in another position or two," notes Baldwin.

And when considering penis in vagina sex, it's important to remember that the vagina takes approximately four times as long as the penis to get fully aroused, she points out. "So if the penis is turned on and ready for action in five minutes, it may take another 15 for the vagina to be ready for penetration," says Baldwin.

A few steps Tanner recommends taking to ensure you're fired up and ready to go:

Pay attention to erogenous zones.

Increase blood flow and lubrication by starting to give attention to erogenous zones such as the lips, thighs, hips, butt, and stomach.

Grab the lube.

Use a lubricant to massage the opening of the vagina or anus. Use fingers to penetrate before moving to anything larger.

Consider incorporating an assistive tool.

A product like the Ohnut can help decrease the depth of penetration in this position for those who enjoy the energy created by doggy style but not necessarily the vaginal or anal sensations. Alternatively, utilizing a vibrating penis ring on a penis or strap-on can increase pleasure for the partner with a vulva by also stimulating the clitoris alongside the penetration.

5. Incorporate nipple play.

One major benefit of doggy style: The partner doing the penetrating has the freedom to put their hands wherever they please. That means they can stimulate the other person's nipples or clitoris by reaching around their thighs to access other erogenous zones, says Tanner.

Kristine D'Angelo, a clinical sexologist and certified sex coach, says nipples clamps are a great way to stimulate the nipples during doggy style. Her pro-tip: "Get adjustable nipples clamps that have thin chains or cords attached to them, give your partner access to these chains, and they can tug away from behind you. Create a safe word so you can easily tell your partner to stop if it gets too uncomfortable."

A slightly more vanilla — but equally steamy — option: Hodder-Shipp recommends either partner applying some silicone lube to the nipples and gliding a vibrator across them.

6. Emphasize clitoral stimulation.

Because most people with vulvas do not experience orgasm from penetration alone, doggy style can present a fantastic opportunity to introduce external clitoral stimulation, notes Tanner.

"Try boosting pleasure with a hands-free vibrator that stays put during penetration, such as LELO's Tiani 3 or a vibrating penis ring," she suggests.

7. Add anal play to the equation.

Anal plugs can enhance your doggy style experience, notes Hodder-Shipp. "The giving partner can wear one for a more 'filled up' feeling, and if they have a prostate, they can wear an anal plug shaped to massage the prostate with every thrust," she notes. "The receiving partner can wear an anal plug for that same 'filled up' feeling, and depending on the size and shape of the plug, it can also offer a bit of pressure against the posterior wall of the vagina (the wall that separates the rectum from the vaginal canal) that the giving partner might be able to feel during penetration."

Just be sure to lube up anything you're inserting in or around the anus, as it is not self-lubricating, adds Baldwin who recommends a high-grade silicone lubricant such as Uberlube. "Not only is it a great lube for all types of sex, it also has a pump top so that way the person doing the penetrating in the doggie-style position only needs one hand to apply the lube, leaving the other hand free to continue grabbing on to their partner's hip," she notes.

8. Get creative to bolster intimacy.

Plenty of people enjoy doggy style but miss the ability to connect with their partner through eye contact while in the position. A few ways around this, according to Tanner:

The person behind might gently massage the lower back of the partner on all fours.

The person on all fours might reach back and hold their partner's hand.

Alternatively, enjoy doggy style in front of a mirror so that you get the best of both worlds.

9. Feel empowered to say what you need.