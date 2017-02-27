Update Your Space in Your Pajamas with a Digital Design Service

The service: Homepolish offers everything from a basic style assessment down to bidding contractors to make your biggest design dreams come true. You tell them a bit about your project (budget, size, project details) and they use that info to match you with the right designer. From there, you'll have a consultation with your designer either via video or in-person and then, you'll receive your designer's full plan for the space, including budget and a time estimate. After that, you can pursue your project individually with the designer's plan and advice or for hourly rates proceed with a full team of contractors and planners to complete your space.

The special something: You receive in-person or video contact with your designer so you can talk through decisions and any concerns upfront.

The price: Homepolish is an hourly service and your designer will recommend the number of hours your project will take. A full design package will come in around $130/hour (with a 10 hour minimum). A single day session will cost the flat rate of $390 and will give you three hours to work on smaller projects with a designer.