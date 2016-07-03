The Cocktail-Inspired Smoothie That Keeps Elle Macpherson Looking Better than Ever

When the weather gets hot, it’s the perfect time to fuel your body with antioxidant-rich fruits and veggies blended together into a cool, icy drink. Which is one of the many reasons we’re loving Good to Glow ($28; amazon.com), a new healthy recipe book by Tali Shine and Steph Adams.

Replete with vitamin-packed smoothies and other glow-inducing fare, the book even shares some beloved recipes from a few of our favorite A-listers. Below, check out one of Elle Macpherson’s go-to health secrets—her vita-rich (and delicious, we might add) Piña Colada smoothie. Incorporate this into your daily diet and you’ll be glowing like a supermodel in no time.

Courtesy

Elle Macpherson’s Piña Colada Smoothie

Ingredients

1 cup coconut water

3/4 cup pineapple chunks

Avocado

1 tbsp chia seeds

2 tsp The Super Elixir by WelleCo

1 tbsp lemon juice

Some goji berries, coconut flakes, or fresh pineapple chunks for garnish

Directions

1. Blitz all ingredients in your blender until smooth.

2. Serve immediately with a garnish of goji berries, coconut flakes or fresh pineapple chunks.