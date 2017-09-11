Chanel, Sephora, Lilly Pulitzer, and More Design the Cutest Emojis

Christian Vierig/Getty
Claire Stern
Sep 11, 2017 @ 9:00 am

Just as texting has replaced phone calls, so, too, will emojis eventually replace the actual text. Think about it: The number of digital icons on Apple's keyboard has increased tenfold, not to mention the "Face With Tears of Joy" emoji was dubbed Oxford Dictionaries's word of the year (true story). Now, fashion brands are hopping on the emoji bandwagon, with Chanel, Diptyque, and Lilly Pulitzer, all launching their own mini illustrations for your enjoyment. 

VIDEO: Morgan Lane Emoji Sleepwear

Here, five fashion-friendly emojis worth downloading. A picture is worth a thousand words, right?

1 of 5 Courtesy

LILLY PULITZER

The label known for its bright, whimsical prints, like mermaids swimming through the ocean, has the emojis to match: popsicles, swan floats, and lobsters are all on the menu.

2 of 5 Courtesy

DIPTYQUE

Diptyque's love-themed emojis include flirty winking eyes and the brand's limited-edition Rosaviola candle. 

3 of 5 Courtesy

VINCE CAMUTO

Shoes and bags come emblazoned with cheeky sayings, courtesy of Vince Camuto.

4 of 5 Courtesy

SEPHORA

Sephora's emojis—appropriately named Sephojis—let you personalize your own emoji by specifying your skin and hair color. Then you can let your friends know you're busy braiding your hair or taking a selfie.

5 of 5 Courtesy

CHANEL

Ahead of Karl Lagerfeld's fall 2017 runway show, Chanel released its own emojis featuring the brand's signature double C logo on candy, coffee cups, and airplanes. 

