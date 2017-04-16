Design Obsessed: The Crazy Beautiful Thing I Found This Week

As a future Creative Director, one of the early things you become obsessed with is paper. This obsession evolves into a stationary collection, and at some point you'll wonder if you will ever actually engage in that much handwritten correspondence. But the quest continues and evolves as the years go on. When planning my wedding, my goal was to have the thickest invite possible, hand-tipped with color. It happened, and now, every time I design an invite or see one with that special glimmer on the edge, I save it. So imagine my delight when I found these WM & Co. dove-grey, metallic-edged cards. I sent the link to just about everyone I know, and now I'm sharing with you. The copper is my fave. I also love that they come in a business-card size that you can custom stamp, but we'll save that for another time.

You can find a set of 20 Metallic Edge Notecards (envelopes sold separately), $45 at wmscoink.com.