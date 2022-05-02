Dakota Johnson Uses This Palm-Sized Vibrator on Her Face

If you're interested in trying out Johnson's technique, Sperling says to proceed with caution and not to apply too much pressure that could lead to an injury. If you're still a little wary of using the tool as a facial device, you'll probably still want to pick up Maude's $49 Drop for some of its other benefits. As one of our editors said in a recent review, this new vibrator "hits all the right places," enhances couple experiences, and yields results akin to "artistic Nirvana."