Dakota Johnson Uses This Palm-Sized Vibrator on Her Face
Dakota Johnson recently revealed a surprising tool that may be responsible for her gorgeously glowy skin, or at least in part. It turns out that this vibrator is a regular part of the actress' skincare routine.
In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, Johnson shared that she uses Maude's palm-sized Drop vibrator in the mornings. The actress, who's an investor and the co-creative director of sexual wellness company Maude, explained: "It really does amazing things for your face."
Using vibrations on your face to massage as well as combat wrinkles, TMJ pain, and skin puffiness isn't a new concept, but using a personal massager in the same vein is a little unexpected. So, before you trade in your gua sha and make your bedside companion the star of your morning routine, we asked a dermatologist about using vibrators as facial tools.
According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Shari Sperling, the main potential benefit offered by using vibration on your face is lymphatic drainage, but she also adds that more research is needed in this area. "A vibrator can theoretically be used over the sinuses, along the forehead and cheek bones to stimulate lymph drainage," she tells InStyle. "It can possibly help with sinus congestion."
Dr. Sperling says that other benefits could be simple relaxation and stress relief from the facial massage it offers, and potentially a release from pressure and tightness caused by TMJ if you target the masseter muscle—the muscle that connects the lower jaw to the cheekbone and the cause of TMJ pain. Draining your lymphs can help with puffiness and drawing blood to the surface of your skin, giving you a more refreshed appearance. If there's any chance we wake up looking nearly as fresh as Johnson does every time she steps out, count us in.
If you're interested in trying out Johnson's technique, Sperling says to proceed with caution and not to apply too much pressure that could lead to an injury. If you're still a little wary of using the tool as a facial device, you'll probably still want to pick up Maude's $49 Drop for some of its other benefits. As one of our editors said in a recent review, this new vibrator "hits all the right places," enhances couple experiences, and yields results akin to "artistic Nirvana."
