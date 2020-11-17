Dakota Johnson Is Teaming Up with Maude to Destigmatize Sexual Wellness
"To me, taking care of your body in a sexual way should be the same as taking care of your body in terms of nutrients, skincare, and exercise."
Say what you will about 50 Shades of Gray, but we’re grateful to the box office hit for bringing sex toys mainstream — and making Dakota Johnson a household name. Now, five years later, the actress is helping to destigmatize sexual health (and yes, pleasure) yet again, this time by partnering with sexual wellness brand, Maude, as co-creative director and investor.
In a sea of hot pink vibrators, Maude's famous “vibe,” which sold over 1,000 units in just 48 hours stands out as being both chic and gender-neutral. The brand's mission to make sex simple, enjoyable, and inclusive is one Johnson can get behind.
“For too long sexual health has been poorly marketed, hyper-aggressive, and highly gendered. Maude is focused on making sexual care a part of your wellness routine. To me, taking care of your body in a sexual way should be the same as taking care of your body in terms of nutrients, skincare, and exercise,” Johson tells InStyle.
“Maude is a company based on universal design making modern, body-safe, high-quality essentials for before, during, and after sex, with yourself or with another lovely human. The caliber and aesthetic of these products is excellent and elevated,” she adds.
This partnership breaks new ground— rarely do celebs talk about the importance of sexual health with the same candor as they do their favorite workouts or moisturizer. Johnson wants to change that. “Sexual wellness is essential to all humans; sexual wellness is self-care. It is so important that every human feels included in and able to access this form of self-care, and that the conversation around sexual health is destigmatized,” she tells InStyle.
"Dakota so clearly embodies Maude's mission. She fearlessly has taken on the subject of sex and intimacy through her work-becoming a powerful voice for inclusivity and progress. Her elevated eye for design and sharp sense of humor connect so seamlessly to our aesthetic,” says Maude CEO, Eva Goicochea, who founded the Uber-popular sexual wellness brand in 2018.
In her new role, Johnson will work closely with Goicochea on the creative direction of the brand and the development of new products (with a focus on "sustainability and awareness/education-based initiatives") to add to Maude's already robust lineup, which includes sex essentials like organic lube and 100 percent natural latex condoms, as well as a hand sanitizer that doubles as a sex toy cleaner, massage oils and candles, and other shower and bath products.
Oh and as for Johnson’s favorite products? “I love the vibe ($45; getmaude.com), for obvious reasons. The pH-balanced Wash ($22; getmaude.com) is really soothing. I love the idea that a product I use on my body is helping my body be the best version of itself.”