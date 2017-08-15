These Kid Lunch Boxes Are so Cute You'll Want to Grab One for Yourself

Alexis Bennett
Aug 15, 2017

We have to admit that the back-to-school season definitely puts us in the mood to shop. I mean there are so many deals, from discounted clothes to marked down desk essentials. How could you say no? Even the adorable lunch boxes that are made for the kids are cute enough to pack our lunches in, too.

Seriously, lunch boxes aren't what they use to be. Have you seen the customizable options that you can have monogrammed? Oh, and just because the lunch boxes are cuter than ever, doesn't mean that they aren't durable. There are sturdy (and chic) designs that will withstand wear and tear over time.

VIDEO: 3 Ways to Keep Your Energy Up Until Lunch

 

All of our favorites are below. So keep scrolling to shop the too-cute-for-school lunch boxes.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Pottery Barn Kids Fairfax Pink/White Stripe Lunch Bag

Put a personalized twist on the lunch carrier with this customizable option.

Starting at $20 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

POPATU Macaron Print Roll Top Lunch Bag

Make lunch time extra sweet with this macaroon-covered box.

$18 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

HERSCHEL SUPPLY CO. Pop Quiz Lunchbox

Grab a durable (and stylish) bag that can withstand any tough kid's busy day.

$30 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Ospard Stainless Steel Insulated Lunch Box

Keep things leak proof with this stainless steel carrier that also comes in gray, green, and blue.

$17 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

SKIP HOP 'Zoo Lunchie - Unicorn' Insulated Lunch Bag

Indulge in the unicorn pandemonium with this adorable and functional design.

$15 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Amerzam Neoprene Lunch Box Bag and Water Bottle Tote

Match your lunch box and water bottle, thanks to this cute combo that's also waterproof.

$18 (Originally $30) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Fit & Fresh Bento Lunch Box Kit with Reusable Ice Packs

Divide everything up in this multi-sectional bag.

$20 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Mod-Geo Lunch Bag

Keep things stylish with this mod-print insulated box.

$13 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

YUMBOX Panino Leakproof Bento Lunch Box Container

Grab a leakproof box that's also fun, thanks to emoji-themed trays on the inside.

$30 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Arctic Zone Lunch Bag Plus

Score a multi-section lunch box with a matching food container for all your lunch needs.

$8 SHOP NOW

