5 Kids Chairs With Big Style

Courtesy
Leigh Gotzmer
Jul 19, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

We’re constantly amazed at how incredibly awesome and fashion-forward kid’s furnishings have gotten. I mean just look at Oh Joy’s furniture line or Reign Disick’s room. Designers are taking on kids décor with the same modern and colorful ideas that they would have, in the past, only applied to adult furniture. And to be honest, there are some amazing finds from Land of Nod, Target, Pottery Barn Kids and more that we wouldn’t mind having in our own homes (preferable in an adult size).

We rounded up some of our favorite (read: actually stylish) kids chairs so that next time you decide to redecorate a kids room, play room, or just want to be the best aunt ever, you’ll know exactly what to pick. And the timing couldn't be better because back to school is just around the corner, and you're probably trying to make those kids' homework and crafts area look as enticing as possible.

Take a seat!

VIDEO: Creative Ways to Save Your Kids' Artwork

 

 

1 of 5 Courtesy

Pillowfort Industrial Kids Activity Chair set

These adorable industrial seats are painted a mint green that will pop in any playroom, plus they’re stackable so you can stash them out of the way easily.

$80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Astrid Mongolian Lamb Desk Chair - Antiqued Brass

We admit, this is for a super-fancy tike, but this chic chair is so cozy and soft that your little one may actually want to sit down and chill for a second.

$692 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Bistro Play Chair - Pink

This Thonet look-alike adds some Parisian style to a kids room.

Pottery Barn Kids $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Two-Tone Teak Kids Chair

Solid mahogany legs and a teak seat makes this seat a shoe-in for future heirloom status. Plus it comes in blue, green, pink and white so you’ve got tons of options to match any space.

The Land of Nod $99 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Perch Chair

We love the modern look of this bent plywood chair so much that we kind of want to steal it for ourselves...

$89 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!