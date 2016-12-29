23 Reasons We Won't Be Getting Out of Bed for the Rest of Winter

The holidays are the optimal time to take a day off. And not just any day off, but an epic, stay-in-bed extravaganza that includes a major couch session with Netflix, a decadent blanket nest, and head-to-toe fuzzy everything. To help you prepare for what is sure to be the snuggliest throwdown of all time, we've prepare a tactical guide to making your next cancel-all-your-plans-and-stay-home night as comfortable as humanly possible. Set your phasers to lazy. Reaching peak cozy vibes in 3... 2... 1...