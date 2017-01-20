You'll Want to RSVP to These Chic Galentine's Day Party Invitations

Courtesy
InStyle Staff
Jan 20, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Put away the mulled cider and break out the cocktail shaker—Galentine’s Day is right around the corner. Take advantage of the no-boys-allowed holiday—and the last few weeks you’ll spend indoors—by rounding up your favorite ladies for a happy hour at home. "After a visit and laughter with pals over a drink, the world feels complete," says Leela Cyd, author of the entertaining bible, Food with Friends ($17; amazon.com).

Cyd's new book is full of menu and décor ideas for a just-because kind of party, and InStyle has the invitations covered with our shop on Paperless Post featuring stylish e-cards by the likes of Oscar de la Renta, Kelly Wearstler, and kate spade new york. Browse some of our favorite invites below, and head over to the InStyle x Paperless Post collection for our full curation of e-cards (paper options available for some designs).

VIDEO: How To Throw A Chic Super Bowl Party

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Cocktail Wash, Sugar Paper; paperlesspost.com/instyle

 

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Bottle Shock, Kelly Wearstler; paperlesspost.com/instyle

 

 

3 of 10 Courtesy

Classic Vintage, kate spade new york; paperlesspost.com/instyle

 

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Quilt Block; paperlesspost.com/instyle

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Kyoto Frame, Serena & Lily; paperlesspost.com/instyle

 

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Ombre Soiree, Sugar Paper; paperlesspost.com/instyle

 

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Wineglass Foil; paperlesspost.com/instyle

 

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Ikat Dot, Oscar de la Renta; paperlesspost.com/instyle

 

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Tulip Bed; paperlesspost.com/instyle

 

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Festive Garland, Sugar Paper; paperlesspost.com/instyle

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!