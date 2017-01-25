Celebrate the Chinese New Year with 10 Stylish Rooster-Themed Gifts

This Saturday, Jan. 28, marks the Chinese New Year, a festival honoring the turn of the traditional lunar calendar. It also starts of the year of the rooster, which we're especially excited to celebrate.

For those of you that haven't been following Chinese New Year tradition, this holiday is typically celebrated by spending time with family, enjoying delicious feasts filled with auspicious foods, participating in parades, and if you're a kid, receiving "lucky" money-filled red envelopes for good luck in the new year.

Since each year is characterized by one of 12 zodiac animals, this is our first time honoring the majestic (and trendy) bird since 2005. In doing so, we've rounded up some stylish themed gifts to help you usher in the year of the fire rooster.

Keep scrolling to shop our festive Chinese New Year gifts below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

MCM Rooster Bag Charm

MCM available at bloomingdales.com $260 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Rooster Handbag

Kate Spade available at katespade.com $378 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Rooster Pillow

Etsy available at etsy.com Starting at $27 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Fire Rooster Card Case

Marc Jacobs available at bloomingdales.com $155 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Gold Stamped Rooster Bowl

available at bloomingdales.com $1,875 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Children's Sweatshirt 

Etsy available at etsy.com Starting at $35 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs ENVELOPE CHARM 

Marc Jacobs available at revolve.com $125 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Rooster sweatshirt

Salvatore Ferragamo available at farfetch.com $697 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Rooster Neat Classic Tie

Salvatore Ferragamo available at bloomingdales.com $190 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Kate Spade Watch

Kate Spade available at bloomingdales.com $195 SHOP NOW

