Ring in the Chinese Year of the Monkey with These Charming Chimp Products

Courtesy
Sydney Mondry
Feb 02, 2016 @ 10:45 am

Feb. 8 marks the start of the Chinese New Year, a festival honoring the turn of the traditional lunar-solar Chinese calendar. Each new year is characterized by one of 12 zodiacal animals—this year being the Red Monkey, whose color represents the element of fire. Traditionally, the holiday is celebrated by spending time with family, enjoying delicious feasts, and participating in parades, but purchasing one of these 13 charming chimp products wouldn't be a bad way to celebrate, either.

RELATED: Get the Know the Taylor Swift of China and All the Cool Things She's Done

1 of 13 Courtesy

Monkeys Notecard Set

Having a Chinese New Year party? Send out invites on these cardstock notes engraved with the classic “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” chimps (also known as the “Three Wise Monkeys”). 

($85; barneys.com)

Advertisement
2 of 13 Courtesy

Little Signs Monkey Necklace

This whimsical hand-sculpted 14kt yellow gold pendant is the perfect gift for a friend or loved one born during the Year of the Monkey. 

($878; alexwoo.com)

3 of 13 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Key Fob

Shine bright with this red crystal-studded key fob, or give it as a festive hostess gift.

($45; bloomingdales.com)

Advertisement
4 of 13 Courtesy

DKNY Monkey Sweater

The playful monkey graphic on this cozy knit sweater will match with just about anything, thanks to a chic neutral color palette. 

($235; shopbop.com)

Advertisement
5 of 13 Courtesy

Lalique Wisdom Monkeys

Decorate a vanity or credenza with a handcrafted crystal set of Three Wise Monkeys.

($750; bergdorfgoodman.com)

Advertisement
6 of 13 Courtesy

Giorgio Armani 'Chinese New Year' Highlighting Palette

Get glam for the New Year with this limited-edition highlighting palette, complete with powders in light gold shimmer, bronze, and champagne pearls.

($88; shop.nordstrom.com)

Advertisement
7 of 13 Courtesy

Lunar New Year Monkey Cupcakes

Take your Chinese New Year party to the next level with these adorable cupcakes, which are made from scratch by artisans at Chicago's boutique More bakery. The flavors include rich Belgian chocolate cupcakes with vanilla buttercream frosting, lemon cupcakes with Meyer lemon filling and vanilla bean buttercream, and moist Madagascar Bourbon vanilla cupcakes with creamy vanilla centers and vanilla bean buttercream.

($70; williams-sonoma.com)

Advertisement
8 of 13 Courtesy

Baby Monkey No. 1 Print

How could anyone resist those wide eyes and fluffy face? Hang this baby monkey print in your home for an instant mood-boost. 

($25-$1,950; theanimalprintshop.com)

Advertisement
9 of 13 Courtesy

Monkey See Monkey Do Studs

Celebrate the Year of the Monkey in style with these subtle 12kt gold plated studs accented with pave crystals.

($48; katespade.com)

Advertisement
10 of 13 Courtesy

Savanna Monkey Throw Pillow

Add this throw pillow to your couch or bed and you’ll never be without a cute cuddle buddy!

($19; landofnod.com)

Advertisement
11 of 13 Courtesy

Red Monkey Tote Bag

We love the stunning shade of fuchsia on this durable tote—take it with you to the gym, grocery store, or even an upcoming Chinese New Year party.

($22; society6.com)

Advertisement
12 of 13 Courtesy

Monkey Tea Infuser & Drip Tray

Brew a hot mug of Chinese oolong tea with this funky tea infuser, whose arms and hands move to create a custom fit on your cup.

($6; amazon.com)

Advertisement
13 of 13 Courtesy

Curious George Mug

Did you really think we’d leave out one of the most famous monkeys of all time? Weekday mornings are much cheerier when they involve a bright yellow mug and this smiling face. 

($15; amazon.com)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!