Feb. 8 marks the start of the Chinese New Year, a festival honoring the turn of the traditional lunar-solar Chinese calendar. Each new year is characterized by one of 12 zodiacal animals—this year being the Red Monkey, whose color represents the element of fire. Traditionally, the holiday is celebrated by spending time with family, enjoying delicious feasts, and participating in parades, but purchasing one of these 13 charming chimp products wouldn't be a bad way to celebrate, either.

