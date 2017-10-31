12 Rustic-Chic Thanksgiving Decorations Under $25

Oct 31, 2017

With the stress that comes with preparing a meal as large as thanksgiving dinner, sprucing up your home for the big occasion might have slipped your mind. And while cooking tasty dishes is a necessary hosting duty, arranging a beautiful space for your guests is just as important. That's why we rounded up some of the chicest thanksgiving décor to embellish your home and make your job a little easier. Plus all of our picks are under $25, so you won’t feel guilty switching the decorations come wintertime.

Shop below for some of our stylish yet super affordable decorations to get your home Thanksgiving-ready.

Gold Pumpkin Place Card Holders

Your guests will love these mini gold pumpkins so much, they’ll want to take them home. They’re stylish, adorable, and even come with matching place cards.

$11 SHOP NOW
Harvest Bunch

Skip the fresh flowers on Thanksgiving Day and opt for this autumnal assortment to slip into a classic vase. This impressive mix of leaves, barley, and pinecones exude fall and will never go bad.

$15 (Originally $20) SHOP NOW
Acacia Serving Platter

You’ll use this rustic wooden platter long past Thanksgiving—the simple piece adds an elegant appeal to your delicious meal.

$17 SHOP NOW
Pumpkin Gravy Boat

You’ll love how this festive gravy boat looks on your Thanksgiving spread. It even comes with a leaf plate that will keep your table clean from gravy drips.

$17 (Originally $25) SHOP NOW
Parchment Paper Fall Leaves

Decorate your table with these pretty paper leaves to spice up a plain old table before your guests arrive. You can even scatter a few of these on a cheese or bread platter.

$15 SHOP NOW
Thankful Paper Napkins

These exquisite napkins are almost too pretty to wipe your messes with.

$5 SHOP NOW
Pumpkin Ceramic Pie Dish

Bake your tasty desserts in these sturdy pie dishes and serve them straight from your oven for beautiful presentation.

$30 SHOP NOW
Falling Leaf Napkin Ring

If you prefer fabric napkins over paper, these bronze accents are the perfect fall addition to your beautiful meal.

$3 SHOP NOW
Feather Velvet Placemats

Place your mouthwatering entrees on these chic velvet placemats. The layered feathers will add a nature-inspired accent to your spread.

$10 (Originally $13) SHOP NOW
Turkey Trivet

Place these cute yet practical trivets under your delectable turkey dishes for a unique touch.

$17 SHOP NOW
Pinecone Candle

Adorn any surface with these cozy, nature-friendly candles to warm up your home for the holidays.

$11 (Originally $15) SHOP NOW
Thankful Turkey Centerpiece

Festive and adorable, this DIY turkey decoration will brighten up your home whether it’s hung up as a wreath or displayed as a centerpiece. For a fun post-meal activity, your guests can write what they’re thankful for on the colorful feathers.

$25 SHOP NOW

