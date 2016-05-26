Round Towels Are Summer's Hottest Accessory—Here Are 5 of Our Favorites

Move over dear rectangle, there’s a new beach towel profile that’s making a splash at the beach this season: the circle. Though this unlikely shape is already popular in the Australian market—leave it to the Aussies to show us a thing or two about stylish coastal living—we’re seeing more and more options available stateside, and we totally get the appeal. Not only do these well-rounded beauties offer a more generous surface area than the classic shape (ideal for picnicking and sharing with friends), but they are also super easy to spot amidst a sea of similarly shaped options.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

To help you on your quest to find the perfect round towel, we rounded up—no pun intended—a few of our favorites. Disclaimer: In addition to your perfect beach bod, these eye-catching textiles will give passerbys a reason to glance your way with envy.