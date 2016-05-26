Round Towels Are Summer's Hottest Accessory—Here Are 5 of Our Favorites

Courtesy
Anne Vorrasi
May 26, 2016

Move over dear rectangle, there’s a new beach towel profile that’s making a splash at the beach this season: the circle. Though this unlikely shape is already popular in the Australian market—leave it to the Aussies to show us a thing or two about stylish coastal living—we’re seeing more and more options available stateside, and we totally get the appeal. Not only do these well-rounded beauties offer a more generous surface area than the classic shape (ideal for picnicking and sharing with friends), but they are also super easy to spot amidst a sea of similarly shaped options. 

To help you on your quest to find the perfect round towel, we rounded upno pun intendeda few of our favorites. Disclaimer: In addition to your perfect beach bod, these eye-catching textiles will give passerbys a reason to glance your way with envy. 

1 of 5 Courtesy

Turkish T Lisa Roundie

available at Turkish T $61 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Kind & Good Banana Leaf 

available at Kind & Good $78 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Marimekko X Target Albatrossi

available at Target $21 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

The Beach People Tulum 

available at Need Supply Co. $110 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Holiday Styling Watermelon 

available at Amazon $60 SHOP NOW

