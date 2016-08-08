10 Chic Desk Accessories to Beautify Your Workspace

In the adult world, the only time you might splurge on a new set of desk accessories is if you start a new job or renovate a home office. But if you, like us, miss the summer ritual of your school years, when you would buy a fresh set of new supplies at the stationary store, carefully checking off each and every item (one red pen, two black pens, one three-ring binder...) then this buying guide is just for you. Here’s a roundup of good-looking, functional tools that will energize your workspace, making it a happy place to come to each morning. We warn you though—these beauties may incite some serious office envy.