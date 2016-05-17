9 Chic Bike Accessories to Help You Celebrate National Bike Month

Courtesy
Sydney Mondry
May 17, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

A few weeks ago, we shared some of the best hamburgers across the country in honor of National Burger Month. But did you know it’s also National Bike Month? Established in 1956, the month-long celebration is intended to promote the benefits of pedaling and to encourage others to hop on the saddle. Whether you’re a bicycle veteran or new to a two-wheeler, keep reading for a list of handy and adorable accessories for your noble steed.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Bicycle

To begin, you’ll need a shiny new bike (or perhaps an upgrade, if you’ve been pedaling the pavement for some time). Shinola Detroit is known for its funky, sleek frames—we love the Bixby, which features an American-made steel frame and fork designed for comfort, utility, and smooth urban riding, in dry or wet conditions.

available at shinola.com $1,950 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Instagram/@sahnhelmets

Helmet

No one likes helmet hair, but these noggin protectors are a necessity. View it as an accessory and opt for a stylish version, like this smooth, matte number in jade.

available at sahn.cc Price varies SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Basket

Whether you need to transport your laptop, farmers’ market produce, or even Fido, a big basket is a must. We love the rustic-chic look of this custom-made, pine wood crate.

Etsy available at etsy.com $85 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Liner

For the gal on the go, this cute cotton tote makes for an ideal basket liner. Once you hop off your bike, simply take the bag with you and be on your way.

available at electrabike.com $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Satchel

No room for a basket? Try a sturdy canvas bag that hooks onto the bike’s frame. This one from Linus comes with a padded sleeve for computers, a zip closure, and can be worn as a messenger bag.

available at linusbike.com $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Cup Holder

Take your morning cup of joe on the road using one of these modern steel designs.

available at tokyobikenyc.com $39 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Bell

Made with premium brass and stainless steel, the Sprucycle Bell is both elegant and powerfully loud.

available at spurcycle.com $49 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Phone Mount

If you’re like us and enjoy jamming out to Beyoncé while you ride, create easy listening access by mounting your phone to your bike handles using this water-resistant case with an anti-glare screen. Even rain can’t stop you from getting your #Lemonade on.

available at urbanoutfitters.com $26 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Planter

Keep your succulents close with this geometric bike planter, which is pretty much the most adorable thing we’ve ever seen.

Etsy available at etsy.com $25 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!