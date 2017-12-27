The Water Bottle Your Favorite Celebs Are Currently Obsessed with

When it comes to health and wellness, we all know hydration is key. In fact, experts say that every single cell in our bodies requires fluid to function properly.

That's why we're resolving to up our water intake (and keep a water bottle on hand) in order to reap all kinds of health (and beauty!) benefits in the new year.

From what we've seen, many celebs have already chosen their water bottle of choice. The bkr bottle ($28 to $45, nordstrom.com) is made of glass and is covered with a thin outer sleeve that comes in many colors and styles. We love them because they're environmentally friendly (when compared with disposable plastic water bottles) and, well, they're insanely chic.

VIDEO: Get Jessica Alba's Abs

See which celebrities also swear by these sturdy-meets-stylish bkr bottles below. Now's the time to up your water intake and start creating healthy habits in 2017.