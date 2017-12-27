The Water Bottle Your Favorite Celebs Are Currently Obsessed with

Anna Hecht
Dec 27, 2017

When it comes to health and wellness, we all know hydration is key. In fact, experts say that every single cell in our bodies requires fluid to function properly. 

That's why we're resolving to up our water intake (and keep a water bottle on hand) in order to reap all kinds of health (and beauty!) benefits in the new year.

From what we've seen, many celebs have already chosen their water bottle of choice. The bkr bottle ($28 to $45, nordstrom.com) is made of glass and is covered with a thin outer sleeve that comes in many colors and styles. We love them because they're environmentally friendly (when compared with disposable plastic water bottles) and, well, they're insanely chic.

See which celebrities also swear by these sturdy-meets-stylish bkr bottles below. Now's the time to up your water intake and start creating healthy habits in 2017.

Dakota Fanning

While on her way to the gym in N.Y.C., Fanning brightened up her all-black gym attire with a hot pink bkr bottle.

Jennifer Garner

Garner smiled as she left the gym in Brentwood, Calif., with her bkr bottle in hand.

Kate Walsh

Walsh wore a distressed sweater and proudly toted her red bkr bottle while out and about in West Hollywood.

Minka Kelly

On her way to the gym, Kelly kept her gym attire simple and paired it with a chic, pink bkr bottle.

Alessandra Ambrosio

The supermodel wore a cropped top and matched her patterned leggings to a baby pink bkr bottle.

Michelle Trachtenberg

Proof that these aren't just for the gym, Michelle Trachtenberg wore formal attire and toted along a copy of InStyle plus her bkr bottle while out in N.Y.C.

Gisele Bündchen

Bündchen, who clearly knows a thing or two about healthy living, carried along a yellow bkr bottle while hitting the gym in Boston.

