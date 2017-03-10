10 Bright and Affordable Ways to Inject Spring Into Your Home

As the weather continues to figure itself it out, there's no doubt that spring is fast approaching. And that means everything could use a figurative (or literal) fresh coat of paint. After the dust settles on spring cleaning, we're brightening up our spaces with pops of bold blues, vibrant yellows, and flirty florals.

Just in time for spring shopping, Kohl's is having a weekend sale. Promo code LUCKY will get you $10 off select purchases of $25 or more through March 12. The only thing better than gorgeous home decor is discounted gorgeous home decor, amirite?

Here, we've rounded up colorful essentials to awaken every room in your home, from the bathroom to the study, for right around $100.

1 of 10 Courtesy

LC Lauren Conrad Scallop Throw Pillow

available at Kohl's $39 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Apt. 9® Tripod Table Lamp

available at Kohl's $78 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Magnolia Shower Curtain

available at Anthropologie $88 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Linon Home Decor Accent End Table

available at Kohl's $65 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Elements Greek Key Ceramic Vase

available at Kohl's $36 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Food Network™ Floral Blooms Kitchen Rug

available at Kohl's $30 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

White Rim Lacquer Trays

available at West Elm $44 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Decor 140 Risel Round Ceramic Vase

available at Kohl's $106 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Madison Park Yellow Bloom Canvas Wall Art

available at Kohl's $50 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Turkish Cotton Arrow Throw

available at Terrain $88 SHOP NOW

