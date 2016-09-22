Take a Look Back at Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Shared Real Estate Properties

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt set the world aflame 12 years ago with their passionate romance. They were everything America could ever yearn for in a Hollywood power couple: wealthy, famous, and so incredibly photogenic.

Earlier this week, news of their divorce caught everyone off guard—including Chrissy Teigen. After all, the world-famous family shared much in their years together, namely six children (Maddox Chivan, 15; Pax Thien, 12; Zahara Marley, 11; Shiloh Nouvel, 10; and 8-year-old twins Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon)—not to mention the international vacations, creative projects, and shared homes.

Jolie and Pitt's real estate portfolio includes at least four homes together, according to Trulia—a chateau in France, a compound in L.A., a New Orleans mansion, and a New York City apartment in the Waldorf-Astoria Towers. Additional properties include a beachside home in Santa Barbara, Calif., a sprawling estate in South West London, and a villa in Majorca, Spain. Under the assumption that Brangelina doesn’t buy cheap, there’s a fortune’s worth of shared earnings poured into the pair’s homes.

Scroll through below to mourn the loss of America’s golden couple and take a peek at the pair’s hottest properties.