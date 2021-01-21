Shoppers Credit This Top-Rated Clit Stimulator for Giving ‘Knee-Buckling Orgasms’ — and It’s 75% Off Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Flowers and candy for Valentine's Day are nice, but (as far as we know) they've never made anyone cum thrice in one sitting. You know what has? Better Love's Butterfly Clitoral Stimulator — and it just so happens to be on sale for a whopping 75 percent off at Ella Paradis. Thank you, Cupid.
The vibrator is packed to the brim with pleasurable settings like its *ahem* 10 suction modes that allow you to personalize each use. Plus, its curved shape and soft silicone feel make it comfortable to hold. The compact size comes in handy for couple's play since it won't get in the way or interrupt penetration, and the fact that it can be used in water is an added bonus.
To use it, simply place the head on your clitoris to feel the toy's suctioning at work. You can easily control the setting in the middle of the stimulator to switch between intensities and cater the pulsations to a steady and heavy climax.
Though the toy looks relatively basic, its impact is far from forgettable. Reviewers credit it again and again for giving them "knee-buckling" orgasms that "literally sucks the stress" out of their bodies.
A little larger than a granola bar, the stimulator is discreet enough to bring with you on the road. It doesn't require any batteries and a single charge can last for up to an hour-and-a-half — though based on comments from satisfied customers, you won't need more than a few minutes to get going.
"This is the first toy I've used and gotten multiple orgasms [from] without stopping and feeling overly sensitive," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Just wow."
Shop the top-rated sex toy in time for Valentine's Day and save over $120 with the promo code LOVE. Believe us when we say it's much better than a bouquet of roses.
Shop now: $44 (Originally $167); ellaparadis.com