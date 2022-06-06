Consider These 10 White Button Downs the Foundation of Your Wardrobe

Best Overall: M.M. LaFleur The Lagarde Shirt

What We Like: Machine washable, wrinkle and odor resistant, this shirt will easily take you from meetings to happy hour.

What We Don't Like: It's a bit pricey.

The Lagarde Shirt stood out for its innovative design details made to withstand the plights of an eight hour work day — wrinkles, odors, and buttons that pop open. Treated with Polygiene, an anti-odor finish, the polyester fabric won't hold smells, maximizing your time spent wearing the shirt instead of tossing it in your hamper. Not everyone loves synthetic materials, since it tends to be less breathable than, say, cotton, but the composition allows the shirt to be wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking, and impervious to shrinking. Plus, reviewers say it actually feels luxuriously soft and boasts a good weight (basically, it's not see-through). The extra button at the chest prevents gaping, while the hidden button on the wrist makes cuffing the sleeve easier on hot days when you want to roll them up. It offers a streamlined look thanks to its tailored fit and no pocket design. Sure, it's a little pricey, but considering how easy it is to care for and how long it will last, it's worth the investment in our opinion.

Size Range: 0P-18 | Materials: 100% Polyester | Care: Machine washable, hang dry