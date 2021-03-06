The 10 Best Razors for Gloriously Smooth Skin Anywhere and Everywhere
Do you remember the first time you tried to shave? It was likely a scary experience that probably included a few missteps (we're talking cuts, patches, and razor burn). Those kinds of mishaps should be things of the past, but the reality is that even as adults we're probably still making more than a few mistakes smoothing out our legs, underarms, bikini lines, and faces. And the first error we might be making? Using the wrong razor. A good razor is the key to a smooth, clean shave, but with so many different models available it can be tricky to find the razor that is right for you and your skin type. That's why we researched some of the best razors on the market for every skin type, paying particular attention to the blades, handles, and skin guards. Athena Club's Razor stood out as one that works really well on all skin types — even sensitive skin — thanks to the hydrating, water-activated serum it is enhanced with.Ahead, discover the best razors for women.
Our Top Picks
- Best Overall: Athena Club Razor
- Best Value: Nylea FlexShave 6-Blade Razor
- Best Splurge: Ouai The People The Single Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor
- Best Electric: Panasonic Electric Shaver
- Best for Sensitive Skin: Schick Hydro Silk Sensitive Skin Razor
- Best for Face: Schick Silk Touch-Up Facial Razor
- Best Disposable: BIC Silky Touch Disposable Twin Blade
- Best for Bikini Line: Gillette Venus Intimate Grooming Razor Blade
- Best Subscription: Billie Starter Kit
- Best for Safety: Merkur Long Handled Safety Razor
Best Overall: Athena Club Razor
What We Love: It provides a smooth shave and it's great for sensitive skin.
What We Don't Love: You have to apply a lot of pressure to pick up hairs.
A longtime InStyle favorite, Athena Club's kit includes two five-blade cartridges and a magnetic hook for hanging in addition to the top-rated razor. The razor itself is made from anodized aluminum and a fiberglass internal core, so it's built to last and won't get rusty in the shower. Shea butter and a water-activated serum are also infused into the head so that it glides effortlessly on all parts of the body and leaves a smooth and hydrated finish. The five stainless steel blades are tough enough to provide a good shave and they are cushioned with skin guards to prevent any irritation. You can customize how frequently you receive blade replacements and they'll arrive at your door as you need them.
Handle Material: Silicone | Number of Blades: 5 | Colors: 6
Best Value: Nylea FlexShave 6-Blade Razor
What We Love: It has a pivoting head and a built-in moisturizing strip.
What We Don't Love: The blades dull with time.
If you're looking for a razor that provides a dependable shave but you don't want to spend a fortune, the Nylea FlexShave 6-Blade Razor has you covered. It features a multi-flex, pivoting head that ensures a close shave and six steel blades that efficiently cut and shave hair under the surface without any nicks. It also features a lubricating strip infused with aloe vera and vitamin E to moisturize your skin as you shave, a perk for anyone with sensitive skin. It even includes three blade refills, sealing the deal as one of the best values you could find.
Handle Material: Rubber | Number of Blades: 6 | Colors Options: 1
Best Splurge: Ouai The People The Single Rose Gold Razor
What We Love: The handle is weighted.
What We Don't Love: It's expensive.
We know, we know: The price on this razor is pretty out there — for a razor, at least. But it's worth the splurge for more reasons than one. For starters, the single blade delivers an extremely close shave, reducing the risk of ingrowns, folliculitis, and inflammation. The handle looks like a piece of art, and it's weighted to apply just the right amount of pressure. One pack comes with 10 additional blades, which you should swap out every five to seven shaves to help reduce the risk of irritation. With this razor in your kit, you'll actually look forward to shaving — trust us.
Handle Material: Steel | Number of Blades: 1 | Colors: 1
Best Electric: Panasonic Electric Shaver
What We Love: It has hypoallergenic blades and can be used on wet or dry skin.
What We Don't Love: The handle can be slippery in the shower.
This versatile electric razor features three flexible, pivoting heads that work together to flawlessly contour with your body and trim hair without causing any irritation. The blades are made of hypoallergenic stainless steel, so it is especially gentle on sensitive skin, and it includes a built-in trimmer for tricky areas like the bikini line. For added convenience, it can be used on both dry and wet skin, so take it in the shower with you or use it on-the-go.
Handle Material: Plastic | Number of Blades: 3 | Colors: 4
Best for Sensitive Skin: Schick Hydro Silk Sensitive Skin Razor
What We Love: It's formulated with a hydrating serum that moisturizes and calms skin.
What We Don't Love: The head can easily pop off mid-shave.
Infused with moisturizing shea butter, the Schick Hydro Silk razor is packed with five sharp-but-safe blades designed to fit as close to your skin as possible. According to the brand, your skin will stay hydrated for up to two hours after each use, too. Each features a skin guard to protect against irritation, as well as an ergonomic handle with an easy-to-grip rubber coating.
Handle Material: Rubber | Number of Blades: 5 | Colors: 2
Best for Face: Schick Silk Touch-Up Facial Razor
What We Love: It gently exfoliates while removing fine hairs and peach fuzz.
What We Don't Love: The blades are very sharp and require caution.
The concept of grooming your face is intimidating, but with razors built especially for the endeavor, you don't have to be nervous about accidents. Schick's model can be used for everything from trimming mustaches to shaping eyebrows and it features high-quality blades with micro guards that prevent irritation. It also comes with a precision cover to help get eyebrows into their best shape. It's petite in design and portable, so you can take it with you anywhere for quick touch-ups. It can be used on either wet or dry skin, just make sure your skin is clean before using this dermaplaning device.
Handle Material: Plastic | Number of Blades: 1 | Colors: 2 Per Set
Best Disposable: BIC Silky Touch Disposable Twin Blade
What We Love: They're affordable and great for travel.
What We Don't Love: They don't protect against nicks very well.
Disposable razors often get a bad reputation for causing dryness or irritation, but sometimes, you just need a disposable razor. In those instances, the BIC Silky Touch Twin Blade can get the job done and provide a close, comfortable shave. Not to mention, the price is unbeatable. Each razor features two blades and a tapered, long handle for optimal control. They come equipped with snap-on plastic covers and they're very lightweight in design, so they're perfect for travel. For best results, this razor should be used with a shaving cream or gel.
Handle Material: Plastic | Number of Blades: 2 | Colors: 4 Per Set
Best for Bikini Line: Gillette Venus Intimate Grooming Razor Blade
What We Love: It's petite and has an ergonomic handle for hard to reach areas.
What We Don't Love: You might have to shave over the same spot.
Shaving the bikini line can be a tough task — it seems like bumps and unevenness always come along with the territory, but with this specially-designed razor, you can avoid those mishaps. Each shaver head is designed with an irritation defense bar that prevents razor bumps and burns. The smaller size also makes it easier to reach curved areas while also protecting pubic skin. For best results, be sure to shave in the direction of the hair growth. Going against the grain can lead to issues like redness, irritation, and ingrown hairs. In addition to the razor, you can shop the brand's exfoliator and serum for an even smoother result.
Handle Material: Rubber | Number of Blades: 2 | Colors: 1
Best Subscription: Billie Starter Kit
What We Love: Replacement blades are delivered right to your door.
What We Don't Love: The razor doesn't pivot well.
You've likely seen or heard about Billie from their kitschy and colorful Instagram ads. The subscription service benefits those who often find themselves forgetting to replace dull or damaged razors. Another plus? They're free of the pink tax (the additional costs placed on things like tampons and razors). When you start, you'll receive a five-blade razor in the color of your choosing — they offer beautiful hues like periwinkle and pink — along with any of the accessories you want such as a carrying case or shaving cream. Based on how often you shave, you'll receive head refills every one, two, or three months after your first purchase.
Handle Material: Rubber | Number of Blades: 5 | Colors: 6
Best for Safety: Merkur Long Handled Safety Razor
What We Love: It has a covered head that prevents razor burn, cuts, and irritation.
What We Don't Love: Getting a close shave with it can take some practice.
Safety razors are known for their ability to limit razor burn and irritation, and Merkur's long-handled model is no exception. It features durable, double-edge blades and a straight bar, closed comb head that protects your skin from any knicks, cuts, or bumps. The handle is made from chrome-plated steel, so it can be reused for a lifetime and it will reduce your carbon imprint. First time users of this razor should know that it does require a bit of practice to get the hang of it given the unique head, but there are plenty of safety razor tutorials online. It is recommended that you shave at a 30 degree angle with this razor.
Handle Material: Stainless steel | Number of Blades: 2 | Colors: 1
What to Keep in Mind
Intended Use
When shopping for a razor, you should take into consideration what part of the body you will be shaving. Some areas, like the bikini line, are trickier to reach and will therefore require a razor that is a bit more nimble. Small, lightweight razors or ones with pivoting heads designed to offer more maneuverability are ideal for these areas. If you are shaving any part of the face, a dermaplaning tool that is very gentle is your best bet.
Blades
The blades are probably the most important aspect of a razor. No matter how thick or thin your hair is, a good razor requires strong, sharp blades. You'll want blades that are made of high-quality, durable materials like stainless steel, so that they will last longer. The number of blades also matters and razors can range from having only one blade to five or six. Razors with at least two or three blades will offer a close shave in just one pass and will reduce the risk of irritation or bumps. Razors with one blade can still work great so long as they are made with high-quality materials.
Handle
The handle of a razor is also worth looking into, especially if you are using it in the shower. A handle with an ergonomic, flexible design is preferred and you'll want to make sure it offers good grip as well. Keep your eyes out for handles that are made with easy-to-grip, waterproof materials like silicone if you plan to shave while in the shower. The last thing you want is for your razor to slip mid-shave.
Skin Type
If you have sensitive skin or are prone to getting razor burns, bumps, or ingrowns, you should be especially careful when deciding on a razor. Some razors are infused with hydrating ingredients or serums, which can provide another layer of protection against irritation. You can also check to see if the blades are cushioned by skin guards, which will create even more of a protective barrier for your skin. We recommend going with a razor that is marketed towards sensitive skin and to shave with a gel or cream.
Your Questions, Answered
How do you use a razor?
Each razor is different and how you use it will depend on the model, but generally, it is best to shave on clean, wet skin and to use a moisturizing shaving cream or gel. It is best to shave in the direction your hair grows,especially if you have sensitive skin or are shaving a sensitive area like the bikini line, However, shaving in the opposite direction or against the grain provides a very close shave, so on your second pass you can give that direction a try once the hair is a bit shorter.
How often should you shave with a razor?
How frequently you shave comes down to personal preference, skin type, and how fast your hair grows. It is perfectly fine to shave every day if you would like. Anyone with sensitive skin, on the other hand, may want to give their skin a few days off shaving in between to avoid irritating the skin too much.
Where can you shave with a razor?
All parts of the body are safe to use a razor on. Some areas may be more sensitive to others and more susceptible to bumps, irritation, and razor burn, but they will just need a bit more caution and care when shaving and of course, the right razor.