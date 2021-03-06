The 10 Best Razors for Gloriously Smooth Skin Anywhere and Everywhere

Best Overall: Athena Club Razor

What We Love: It provides a smooth shave and it's great for sensitive skin.

What We Don't Love: You have to apply a lot of pressure to pick up hairs.

A longtime InStyle favorite, Athena Club's kit includes two five-blade cartridges and a magnetic hook for hanging in addition to the top-rated razor. The razor itself is made from anodized aluminum and a fiberglass internal core, so it's built to last and won't get rusty in the shower. Shea butter and a water-activated serum are also infused into the head so that it glides effortlessly on all parts of the body and leaves a smooth and hydrated finish. The five stainless steel blades are tough enough to provide a good shave and they are cushioned with skin guards to prevent any irritation. You can customize how frequently you receive blade replacements and they'll arrive at your door as you need them.

Handle Material: Silicone | Number of Blades: 5 | Colors: 6