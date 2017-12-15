The Best Planners to Help You Start the New Year Off Right

Shopbando/Instagram
The best planners of 2018 are just ahead. But before we get into that, can we please make a promise to really put our agendas to use in the new year? You might not remember to pick it up every-single day, but let's at least make an effort to write things down say once a week (baby steps, people).

Sure, that note app on your phone is totally convenient, but there's something magical about grabbing a pen and seeing your ideas on actual paper. It's a habit that successful people swear by. Go ahead and try it for yourself after shopping some of the best planners for the new year below.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Kikki.K Time is Now Mini 365 Journal

Keep track of all of your brilliant ideas in a planner that's just as chic as you are.

$25 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

ban.do 2018 12-Month Planner

Gather all of your creative thoughts into one place and stay on track with a planner that also comes with cool stickers.

$20 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

2018 May Designs Planner

Get serious about your future and plan each day with the chic calendar.

$13 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Fringe Studio Get on My Level Large Agenda

Take control of your to-do list like a true boss with a tabbed agenda that breaks up each day.

$38 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

2018 TF Publishing Planner

Keep those goals at the front of your mind by jotting them down in a tropical planner that will make you feel like you're on vacay even when your schedule gets hectic.

$17 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Soft cover 2018 planner

Get a custom planner from Etsy to make sure all of your needs are covered in 2018.

$14 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Kate Spade 12-Month Agenda

Own each day by organizing tasks into a chic planner like this one.

$40 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Anthropologie Blush 2018 Planner

Stay on track during 2018 with a hardcover planner that will also look pretty while sitting on your desk.

$30 SHOP NOW

