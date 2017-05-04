InStyle’s Best of Tech Awards Salute 2017’s Most Stylish Gadgets 

We’re thrilled to bring you InStyle’s Best of Tech Awards, our first ever list of editor-tested products that achieve the best mix of style, performance, and value. Now more than ever, your tech is an expression of your personal aesthetic, and, like our readers, we want gear that delights and inspires us, be it a lightning cable or a smart phone.

How did we choose?

We started by defining categories that fall within our editorial purview and enlisted an established tech writer to build on that base. Beauty tools were an easy win for us, but we ruled out laptop computers, microwave ovens, tablets, digital cameras, and other items that require a more specialized level of expertise. There are, frankly, tech-review sites that do a fine job in these areas and we did not feel InStyle could credibly direct you to the best new dishwasher. (But we’re always happy to weigh in!)

From there, we looked for newsy and stylish options across the board (though not everything here is new this year), and factored in existing customer reviews when available. We did not test anything ugly if we could help it, a filter that eliminated a lot of stuff. In each category, we wound up testing numerous contenders, and you will see that there were quite a few close calls.

Our 50 winners are the blenders, headphones, coffee makers and smart scales we would buy ourselves. Is the list subjective? Absolutely. Did we miss some? Of course. Check this space for news on style-centric tech products all year long.

We hope you enjoy them as much as we do.

