InStyle’s Best of Tech Awards Salute 2017’s Most Stylish Gadgets 

We’re thrilled to bring you InStyle’s Best of Tech Awards, our first ever list of editor-tested products that achieve the best mix of style, performance, and value. Now more than ever, your tech is an expression of your personal aesthetic, and, like our readers, we want gear that delights and inspires us, be it a lightning cable or a smart phone.
How did we choose?
We started by defining categories that fall within our editorial purview and enlisted an established tech writer to build on that base. Beauty tools were an easy win for us, but we ruled out laptop computers, microwave ovens, tablets, digital cameras, and other items that require a more specialized level of expertise. There are, frankly, tech-review sites that do a fine job in these areas and we did not feel InStyle could credibly direct you to the best new dishwasher. (But we’re always happy to weigh in!)
From there, we looked for newsy and stylish options across the board (though not everything here is new this year), and factored in existing customer reviews when available. We did not test anything ugly if we could help it, a filter that eliminated a lot of stuff. In each category, we wound up testing numerous contenders, and you will see that there were quite a few close calls.
Our 50 winners are the blenders, headphones, coffee makers and smart scales we would buy ourselves. Is the list subjective? Absolutely. Did we miss some? Of course. Check this space for news on style-centric tech products all year long.
We hope you enjoy them as much as we do.
FASHION
- Best Garment Steamer: Jiffy Esteam Handheld Travel Steamer, $60
- Best Iron: Rowenta Steam Care, $70
- Best Smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 2, from $369
- Best Smartwatch for Android Users: Michael Kors Access, $350
BEAUTY
- Best At-Home Light Therapy Device: Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask, $35
- Best At-Home Microcurrent Tool: ZIIP, $495
- Best At-Home Microneedling Tool: GloPro Microstimulation Facial Tool, $199
- Best Flat Iron: ghd Platinum Professional Performance Styler, $249
- Best Hair Dryer: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $399
- Best Smart Toothbrush: Ara by Kolibree, $129
- Best Teeth Whitening Kit: Glo Science, $220
HEALTH & FITNESS
- Best Commuter Bike: Priority Bicycles Classic Plus, $449
- Best Fitness Tracker: Fitbit Alta HR, $130
- Best Heart Rate Monitor: Wahoo Tickr X, $80
- Best In-Ear Headphones: i.am+ BUTTONS, $200
- Best Sleep-Monitoring Gadget: Oura Ring, $299
- Best Smart Scale: Withings Body Cardio, $180
- Best Smart Water Bottle: H2O Pal, $99
- Best Sporty Headphones: BeatsX, $150
- Best Wireless Earbuds: Doppler Labs Here One, $300
HOME
- Best Aroma Diffuser: Vitruvi Stone Diffuser, $119
- Best Backyard Speaker: Kreafunk aGlow, $108
- Best Blender: Wolf High-Performance Blender, $599
- Best Electric Pressure Cooker: Instant Pot IP-DUO60, $100
- Best Juicer: Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer, $459
- Best Pet Camera: Furbo, $199
- Best Portable Smoker: The Breville Smoking Gun, $100
- Best Smart Coffeemaker: OXO Barista Brain 9-Cup Coffee Brewing System, $200
- Best Smart Lightbulb: Philips Hue, $50
- Best Sous Vide Machine: ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide, $199
TRAVEL
- Best Inexpensive Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, Leme EB20A, $15
- Best Over-Ear Wireless Headphones: u-Jays, $179
- Best Portable Bluebooth Speaker: B&O Beoplay P2, $169
- Best Smart Suitcase: Raden A22 Carry, $295
- Best Streaming Device for Travelers: Roku Streaming Stick, $50
ENTERTAINMENT
- Best 360 Camera: Insta360 Nano, $186
- Best All-in-One Sound System: Sonos Playbase, $699
- Best Drone, DJI Mavic Pro, $999
- Best Personal Voice Assistant: Google Home, $114
- Best Streaming Device: Roku Ultra, $118
- Best TV of the Future: Samsung QLED TV, from $4,000
- Best Virtual Reality Headset, HTC Vive, $799
- Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: JBL Flip 4, $100
- Best Wifi Camera: Netgear Arlo Pro, $185