I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Gifting This Year

I'm going to start things off with this beautiful bubble bath for a few reasons. First of all, it made Oprah's Favorite Things list this year, so you know it has to be good. Second, Oprah actually made it sell out on Amazon, but now it's back and on sale. And third, it comes from woman-owned small business Lollia, created by Margot Elena, who also owns TokyoMilk and Library of Flowers. (They all carry pretty perfumes, lotions, and candles.) I think the packaging for this is stunning, and I know that my mom, who loves to take baths after a stressful day, will be so appreciative of it. If you have a bath-lover in your life, this is a must.