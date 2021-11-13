I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Gifting This Year
I'd say one of my best talents is gift giving. It probably has to do with both my zodiac sign — I'm a Pisces, and we are, after all, known to be one of the most creative, generous, and emotionally aware signs — and the fact that I shop for a living. Thanks to this handy skill, I've become the designated gifter in my relationship when it comes to the holidays; AKA, I plan all the gifts I'm getting for my partner's family and my own, plus friends. While some may find that burdening, I think it's a fun challenge. I mean, shopping for all the people that I love? That's my retail therapy.
Since I have a large list, I'm relying on Amazon for a good chunk of my holiday shopping. Other than the super fast Prime shipping (not to sound like a broken record, but you've heard about the looming shipping delays, right?), there are so many hidden gems on the site at affordable prices. Here are my top 10 Amazon gift picks this year, including everything from fluffy Ugg slippers to an Oprah-loved luxe bubble bath to a classic Burt's Bees stocking stuffer:
- Essie Limited Edition Winter 2021 Nail Polish, $10
- Burt's Bees Holiday Squeezy Tinted Balm Set, $13
- Sweet Water Decor Merry and Bright Candle, $20
- Zesica Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top and Shorts Set, $39
- Rivet Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw Blanket, $50
- Lollia Imagine Bubble Bath, $55 (Originally $68)
- Amazon Essentials Quilted Puffer Coat, $64
- La Chatelaine Luxury Soap Collection, Set of 6, $68
- JW Pei Gabbi Vegan Leather Handbag, $80
- Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper, $100
Lollia Imagine Bubble Bath
I'm going to start things off with this beautiful bubble bath for a few reasons. First of all, it made Oprah's Favorite Things list this year, so you know it has to be good. Second, Oprah actually made it sell out on Amazon, but now it's back and on sale. And third, it comes from woman-owned small business Lollia, created by Margot Elena, who also owns TokyoMilk and Library of Flowers. (They all carry pretty perfumes, lotions, and candles.) I think the packaging for this is stunning, and I know that my mom, who loves to take baths after a stressful day, will be so appreciative of it. If you have a bath-lover in your life, this is a must.
Shop now: $55 (Originally $68); amazon.com
La Chatelaine Luxury Soap Collection
Speaking of baths and Oprah's Favorite Things, this luxe soap collection also made the list in 2019, and I plan on including a bar or two in everyone's gifts. The French soaps are made with shea butter, calendula and argan oils, and vitamin E. They're very fragrant and smell fantastic, and I love the idea of a lovely scent wafting out as someone unwraps their gift. This set comes with six assorted scents, including gardenia, coconut milk, lemon verbena, and wild fig. Plus, if you're gifting the whole set to someone (lucky them!), it comes in a really nice tin.
Shop now: $68; amazon.com
Sweet Water Decor Merry and Bright Candle
To me, gifting holiday-scented candles is practically unavoidable. I always try to include one in my presents, and this year I'm opting for Sweet Water's holiday collection. This small business has actually become pretty popular on Amazon thanks to its beautifully scented candles and cute jars — even Kylie Jenner is a fan. I love how cozy the holiday candles look in the amber jars, and the Merry + Bright option is just the right mix of clove, nutmeg, and balsam for anyone who loves warm scents.
Shop now: $20; amazon.com
Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
A pair of nice slippers is, in my opinion, a can't-go-wrong gift. I bought myself Ugg's Oh Yeah slippers last month, and I love them so much that I'm recommending them to everyone I know. (Some of them are on sale right now, too.) They're super soft, warm, and supportive. I'm opting for the very similar-looking Fluff Yeah slipper for my mom, mostly because it comes in more color options, and I know she's going to love the dark red. Not to mention, they have 22,770 five-star ratings, and are Amazon's best-selling slide sandals. Sold.
Shop now: $100; amazon.com
Zesica Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top and Shorts Set
Lounge sets can be pricey — but this perfectly comfortable and flattering option from customer-loved brand Zesica is a steal at $39. In case you're not on board the Zesica train yet, the under-the-radar brand is known for its cozy loungewear and sweaters on Amazon. This particular set comes in so many stylish colors like brown, beige, mauve, and a sea foam green. Shoppers say it's their new "go-to," and love it so much they're buying a third set "just to have on hand."
Shop now: $39; amazon.com
JW Pei Gabbi Vegan Leather Handbag
JW Pei's Gabbi bag has been seen on everyone from Gigi Hadid to Emily Ratajkowski to Megan Fox (who has stepped out in it twice), which means it's probably the trendiest gift you can get for someone this season. The kicker? It's only $80. I'm actually planning on gifting it to myself and wearing it with my holiday outfit — if I can ever decide on a color, that is. The brand has tons of other cute bags, too, like this 90s-inspired shoulder bag and its newest mini tote that comes in, no joke, 100+ color combinations.
Shop now: $80; amazon.com
Burt's Bees Holiday Squeezy Tinted Balm Set
I always know it's time to start holiday shopping when I see Burt's Bees' adorable holiday gift sets in local drugstores. For some reason, I just can't stay away from them — I end up buying a handful with the intention to give some away, but also keep a few for myself. The brand's Squeezy Tinted Balms are so cute and practical, and a fun upgrade from its regular lip balms.
Shop now: $13; amazon.com
Essie Limited Edition Winter 2021 Nail Polish
Nail polish always makes a cute gift, and I'm loving the options from Essie's 2021 winter collection. "Toy to the World" is probably my favorite color — other than its great name, it's a super vibrant, creamy red that's on the nose for the holiday season. Pair it with "Jingle Bell," a shimmery silver, and "Lucite of Reality," a deep forest green, to create a swoon-worthy stocking stuffer, or go big and gift the whole set for $54.
Shop now: $9; amazon.com
Amazon Essentials Quilted Puffer Coat
Amazon's in-house brand, Amazon Essentials, makes some of the most flattering and comfy coats I've tried. (Quite a few of them are best-sellers on the site, so I'd say tons of other people think so, too.) This new release is a no-brainer for anyone on your list, and I'm trying hard to not buy it for everyone I know. The quilted puffer comes in traditional black, as well as four fun colors, like bright red, metallic taupe, cheetah print, and a deep tan. It's one of Amazon's hottest releases right now, so I expect it to go fast.
Shop now: $64; amazon.com
Rivet Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw Blanket
I've been eyeing this stylish fringe throw blanket for at least a year, and now I'm finally adding it to my cart — in multiples, because I'm not only getting it for myself, but for some friends, too. For $50, it definitely looks way more expensive than it costs, and comes in pretty color combos like gray and mustard yellow and navy and sienna. Over 1,000 shoppers have left it a five-star rating, calling it "luxurious," and raving that they "absolutely adore" it.
Shop now: $50; amazon.com